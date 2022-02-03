After the entire 2021 season was canceled for women’s tennis due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Lions have exploded onto the scene this season with a 3-1 record. A big reason for the team’s success is the leadership and talent of star player Eva Marie Voracek.
“This year we have the strongest team that we have had at LMU ... at least in the five years that I’ve been here,” Voracek said. “We have never had such strong players, and I was telling the girls that we can achieve a lot this year. We are individually great players combined with a great team mentality, [which] will allow us to achieve so much.”
This will be Voracek’s fifth year playing for LMU, and yet only a third of her tennis career can be accounted for when looking at her time with the Lions. She began playing regularly at just 8 years old, and was training to play competitively by the time she was 11. Growing up in the German state of Bavaria, Voracek was faced with the challenge of balancing her academic life in one of the most scholastically rigorous provinces in Europe along with her tennis career, in which she has competed against some of the world’s most gifted athletes.
“In Europe, school and sport are not connected like it is in the U.S., so you basically have to do everything yourself,” Voracek said. “They wouldn’t let you take time off for training or let you out early to get to tournaments, so it was really hard to work around that.”
This challenging schedule meant that Voracek started off practicing tennis at least two hours every single day of the week with conditioning on top of that. This would increase to four or five hours of total practice every day by the time she was in high school. Fortunately, many of her most important resources were close to home.
“My mom was my coach, so we got to spend a lot of time together,” Voracek said. "I also had a Czech coach that I was with since I was 10, but my mom was really my coach. My dad was an orthopedic doctor and he has a small gym for his patients, so I was able to use that a lot for conditioning and weights.”
The culmination of Voracek’s thousands of hours of hard work and dedication was international recognition and incomparable success on the court.
“When I was 15 or 16 ... I was ranked number one in Tennis Europe, which is basically number one in the world,” Voracek said. “There are sets of international tournaments for every category, and there’s a master’s tournament at the end of the year for the top eight players. I made it to the finals and I couldn't play because I got food poisoning, but at that point I was still ranked number one and that is an achievement I am very proud of.”
Voracek has won a myriad of competitions and tournaments over the years, with one of her most impressive feats being her victory in the German doubles championships at 18 years old. With a storied career before even embarking upon her collegiate potential, Voracek weighed her career options carefully before eventually deciding to attend LMU.
“My aunt used to play tennis in college at USC. Her old coach put me in touch with Agustin [Moreno], and that was really a big factor,” Voracek said. “I had a few criteria that I was specifically looking for in a school and the first one was a really good coach … Agustin is an amazing coach.”
Voracek also talked about how she was determined to further herself as a student, citing LMU as a highly regarded academic institution that would be a catalyst for scholastic excellence. And as with most prospective LMU students, Voracek mentioned that the beautiful campus and pristine location definitely factored into her decision making.
“I wanted to play somewhere warm where I could play outdoors all year long,” Voracek said. “I don’t want to be indoors and I don’t want to be cold, so the location was perfect.”
Going back to some of her goals off the court, Voracek sought out LMU specifically for its excellent journalism program.
“So I have my journalism degree, and now I’m trying to combine it with my current master’s degree that I’m working on which is in management,” Voracek said. “Going into a field like public relations, marketing or even broadcasting is really what I’m trying to do.”
Working on her master’s degree while leading the tennis team is a daunting task for anyone, but Voracek is uniquely capable and prepared for such a challenging task after balancing a rigorous academic schedule with the athletic responsibilities of an elite player for her entire life. The women’s tennis team is looking to make some real noise this year, and they have already put themselves on the map after an incredible 4-3 upset victory over the No. 4 ranked UCLA Bruins.
“We were able to beat UCLA for the first time, and that felt really good because ... who would have thought we were going to beat such an incredible team,” Voracek said. “The odds were not in our favor, but we went out there and we fought and gave it our best, and we came out on top. And it wasn’t just one or two good performances — it was everyone giving their all and we were so driven. It was amazing to be a part of.”
The win over the Bruins jump-started Voracek’s hopes for this season and the confidence she has in the team.
“It feels different this year because we’re going into all of our matchups and I’m never scared that we are going to lose,” Voracek said. “I feel like even on our worst day, the girls have enough experience and talent to find a way to win against any team. Our goal is to win the WCC Championships and get to Nationals. I know we can do it.”
The next opponent that the team is slated to face off against in the long road to the NCAA tournament is California State University, Fullerton on Feb. 18.
