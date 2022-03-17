After a hot start to the season, LMU’s women’s tennis team continues their outstanding play. Standing at 7-1 overall, the Lions are on a six-match winning streak, including a big win over the No. 4 UCLA Bruins.
Women’s tennis made their return in January after missing the entirety of the 2020-2021 season due to injuries and health concerns on the roster.
The Lions, previously ranked No. 38 on March 2, moved up to the No. 17 spot on March 16 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Rankings, one spot ahead of their only loss on the season, USC. The Lions made history, cracking the top 20 — their highest ranking in program history. In their exciting run, the Lions have yet to lose at home, winning all four of their matches played at LMU.
One significant reason for the Lions' success early on is the extraordinary play by Veronika Miroshnichenko. Miroshnichenko’s win in her recent singles match against the University of Pennsylvania secured her West Coast Conference (WCC) Singles Player of the Week.
Miroshnichenko, a graduate student from Moscow, Russia, began her freshman year at LMU in 2017. After a successful freshman season, Miroshnichenko became the first Division 1 All-American in LMU women's tennis history and earned WCC Co-Freshman of the Year.
This season, Miroshnichenko is 6-2 in singles competition and is looking to add more wins to her win column against conference competition.
As conference play is approaching, the Lions can look to utilize this momentum to reach the top of the WCC standings. The Lions were selected to finish in the No. 3 ranked spot in the WCC preseason poll.
With LMU’s first conference matchup against the No. 6 Pepperdine on March 26, fans can expect a high-intensity matchup against two of the top teams in the WCC.
