The late 1980s and early 1990s were the undisputed golden era of LMU men's basketball. That was the reign of Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble, the last and arguably only era of glory the team has ever experienced. Both Gathers and Kimble remain on the all-time average points-per-game leaderboard for their play during this time. They are side by side in the standings, inseparable as they were in their careers.
LMU basketball made the NCAA tournament three years in a row from 1988 to 1990, including 1990’s Elite Eight appearance, representing LMU’s best opportunity in history for a national title. Since that season, LMU has never progressed into March Madness again. To a university that still somehow considers itself to be a basketball school despite a distinct lack of recent success, those golden years are clutched onto desperately, a symbol of what we once were.
While the players delivered on the court, their success should in part be attributed to then Head Coach Paul Westhead, who revolutionized college basketball with a strategy known as the run and gun. The strategy was based around an extremely fast pace of play, where players would run and shoot as soon as they got possession. It was Westhead’s goal that the team gains possession of the ball, all five of them travel to the offensive end of the court and once there, the player with the ball shoots within five seconds. Critically, players would attack offensive rebound opportunities in order to get a second shot. Defense was just as aggressive, targeting steals and turnovers.
The goal of playing this way was to boost energy, keep the game moving and tire opponents out from near constant running. In college basketball, where teams play 20 minute halves instead of 12 minute quarters, it was possible to make opponents quit due to exhaustion. While that playing style had plenty of benefits, there were some drawbacks. Using this strategy often resulted in many turnovers and high opponent scores, but even that was okay, because no matter how many points LMU gave up, they simply scored more. In 1990, LMU led all of college basketball with an unheard of 122.4 average points per game — a record that’s still untouched over 30 years later. In fact, nine of the NCAA records LMU set between 1989 and 1991 still hold up.
The run and gun style was adopted by other teams, including by Westhead himself when he coached in the NBA, notably with the Denver Nuggets. However, it’s known as the “Loyola Marymount Break” for a reason. LMU was one of the first to do it, and they did it best. Isn’t it a birthright of sorts to take it back?
In a world obsessed with forward progress, sometimes you just need to look to the past. In my opinion, there’s no better time than now to bring back a classic. On Friday, March 4, the LMU men’s basketball season came to an end in the West Coast Conference (WCC) tournament. They finished with an 11-18 overall record, posting a 3-12 record against conference opponents. Those numbers put them ninth in the WCC standings, only one position up from dead last. This year’s results are disappointing to say the least, especially when compared to the third place finish in 2020-2021 that the team had hoped to improve on.
Resurrecting the run and gun makes sense to me for several reasons. As it is, LMU gives up a lot of points to their opponents. This season, they allowed 2,148 points against. Allowing that many points is only permissible if the team is scoring at least that many, and this year they only scored 2,010. By implementing a more aggressive offense, they might still give up that many points, but at least they may put themselves in a better position to close the gap.
Another struggle the Lions faced this season was an apparent hesitation when it came to shooting, where players would stand gridlocked on the three-point line, passing the ball repeatedly before shooting — if they shot at all before losing possession. By taking more shots, and taking them faster, they improve their chances at scoring. I know, writers aren’t typically known for their skill with numbers, but to me that seems like simple math.
I think the role offensive rebounds play in the run and gun style is something that should definitely be emphasized in the future. This season, the Lions had a -2.6 rebound margin compared to their opponents, with a total of 861 rebounds all year to their opponents’ 938. Again, it all comes down to taking more shots. Even if they miss the first one, having strong rebounding automatically gives the team another chance to get those points back. As it is, the Lions were consistently outshot in every category this season, though some areas do show promise, such as their .719 free throw percentage.
One thing the team did try to focus on this season was using their versatility and comparatively smaller size to their advantage through a new offensive style. As the season concluded without much indication that the new tactic clicked, I think it’s time to accept that they need something different. That said, there might be some aspects of the current game that can be adapted. Being smaller than their opponents may help the team get faster and move better on the court, and the strength in versatility means that anyone should be able to get the ball and make plays. Against big teams such as Gonzaga and BYU, the Lions should take any advantage they can get.
Creating a winning team doesn’t happen overnight, and LMU might never again find the magic they achieved with the original run and gun team. However, things can’t get much worse than they already are, and it’s worth revisiting a tactic that has already been proven. It’s worked for us before. We can make it work again.
This is the opinion of Catherine Galanti, a freshman journalism major from Los Angeles. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
