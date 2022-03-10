Just two meets into the season, the Lions have already shown potential for a promising track and field season. With significant challenges already faced by LMU’s runners, the Lions are determined to persevere through their struggles.
Women’s track opened their season on Feb. 6 in Claremont, California, competing in the 25th Rossi Relay. LMU participated in the Women’s 3000 Meter Final, where the Lions had an impressive outing. Led by senior Claire Graves who placed second, the Lions had four runners — Samantha Barajas, Anastasia Russell and Lauren Wagner — in the top ten.
Graves is running in her first year at LMU after previously running for Boise State University. At Boise State, Graves lead the team to a sweep at the Inland Empire Championships, obtaining her first career victory.
“I think our team has a unique team dynamic. I came from a school that had a high intensity and negative team culture,” Graves said. “So coming to a team that is energetic, friendly and outgoing has made training and overall being a part of a team enjoyable again … I love every girl on my team and I truly feel supported by them every time I do a workout and compete."
Graves was set to run cross country at LMU in the fall, but suffered an injury that kept her sidelined. She credits her personal recovery process to how prepared she is for the season.
“I’m more fit than I initially thought, and I’m thankful for all the hard work that my coach and strengths coach have put in to get me back to this level of fitness,” Graves said. “I was injured in the fall and had to take a month completely off from training… I was so scared to start training again, especially at such an intense level. I learned in order for me to progress towards my goals I had to let go of the past and look forward to the future.”
The impressive start to the season for the Lions has the team hopeful for what is to come.
“This team has so much potential to do amazing things,” Graves said. “Seeing them consistently put in the effort to run as fast as they can gets me excited for what’s in store for them this season.”
With it being Graves' last season of eligibility, she hopes to finish this season with her goals accomplished.
“Personally since this is my last season of track, I would love to make it to NCAA Regionals in the 5k. I made it my sophomore year of college and I would love to end my track career on a high note by making it to that stage in NCAA’s again. I also am hoping to make it onto LMU’s all-time list for the 5k and 1500m,” Graves said.
March 12 will be the men’s track and field team's first official meet of the season, and with the women’s team on a roll, it’s nothing but motivation for the men’s team.
“[The] majority of the team is running the 1500. It’s pretty much the first serious meet of the season — everyone is pretty excited about that. Everyone is focusing on their weaknesses this first part of the season,” senior Estanis Ruiz said.
Ruiz came to LMU from Spain to run in his freshman year, but it was unfortunately cut short because of the pandemic. In such a short time and with little collegiate experience, Ruiz managed to post two Top-5 finishes and place fourth at the Pomona-Pitzer Collegiate All-Comers for cross country.
Though Ruiz has had a significant impact on the team so far, he hopes to finish out a full track season with the Lions.
“Since I came here, I haven’t been able to finish a track season. The first year was because of [COVID-19], and last year I wasn’t feeling good and I decided to go back to Spain and finish the season back there."
As a senior leader on the team, Ruiz emphasizes to the younger runners how important it is to enjoy competitive play.
“This past year has been difficult,” Ruiz said. “I don’t have a lot of experience, but from what I have, I think it’s very important to be focused and enjoy what you’re doing. I learned for these past couple years with [COVID-19] is that if you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, you won’t be as motivated. For the freshmen, everyone makes mistakes, but the goal is to learn from them.”
Like the women’s team, the men’s team shares the same team bond that sets them up for success during their meets this season and for years to come.
“That’s one of the best things about this team. I would say it’s like a family… Track is very individual — everyone has different goals, but I think the main goal is to improve. We as a team can help each other to do that, but at the end of the day the results are going to be individual. The goal is to help each other to be the best version of ourselves. It’s not only about this season, everything that we learn this season is going to help us in the future,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz believes he is prepared to show what he can best do at the next level.
“I really want to run fast here in the U.S.. I think I’m ready to go to nationals — it’s the main goal I thought about at the beginning of the season. I just want to give my best and do the best I can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.