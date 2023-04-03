LMU women's beach volleyball has yet to slow down its impressive start to the season. Standing at No. 7 in the country with an 18-3 record, the Lions look to maintain the momentum despite their two-game skid.
“This weekend was pretty tough for us, but it was good to have a chance to play [Louisiana State University and Florida State University]. To know that we can play them in the next two weeks is also an even better opportunity. I think our team is resilient. We take our losses as it is and we’re hungry to go out and get them again,” said freshman Alisha Stevens.
The Lions took part in the East Meets West Invitational from Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 1, where they split the tournament 2-2. The Lions secured a 4-1 victory over No. 11 Georgia State University and 3-2 victory over No. 16 Florida International University (FIU).
The team came up short against No. 5 Louisiana State University (LSU) and No. 4 Florida State University (FSU). The team lost 3-2 to LSU and 4-1 to FSU.
Despite the losses, the Lions aren’t discouraged and look to bounce back against LSU and FSU in the Unconquered Invitational on April 7-8.
“We have a great opportunity to come back. Now we have film, now we can scout them — it’s a new opportunity to play the same team. Sure, we lost this weekend, but next weekend holds so many different opportunities,” said senior Emily Anderson.
The Lions have established themselves as one of the best teams in the country and a contender in the NCAA tournament all season long. So far this season, the Lions have played 11 Top-20 competitors thus far and hold a 8-3 record against the best in the country.
The team's success and well-being have been rooted in their strong sense of community and support for one another.
“What’s kept the team grounded to this point is each other. Our support staff has been so phenomenal — our trainer [Madeline Schweppe] has been pivotal to all of our health and wellbeing. We have so many people on the sidelines rooting us on and helping us out,” said Anderson.
Regardless of the interruption in their winning streak, the Lions have not lost sight of who they are and what they can accomplish in both the West Coast Conference (WCC) and nationally.
“In our conference, we rate ourselves highly. We definitely back each other and we hold an expectation that we want to win; we want it just as bad as everyone else. The next steps for us [are] just taking every weekend as it is and every team that we play [as] a new opportunity to get better [and] learn,” said Stevens.
The Lions look to bounce back against LSU and FSU on Friday, April 7 in Tallahassee, Florida in the Unconquered Invitational. The team will also take on the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and Florida Atlantic University (FAU).
With a No. 7 national ranking and collective resilience, the team's future is promising — this could be the year the team makes a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
“The next step is to continue to work and learn together as a team. There’s so much that goes into beach volleyball; each practice we come in with a learning mindset to continue to learn every single day with each other,” said Anderson.
