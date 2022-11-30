The day was Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. The Lions faced Stanford University in the round of 32 in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament. After a strong season, which included a sweep over the then No. 1 ranked Brigham Young University (BYU), LMU eventually fell 3-0 to the eventual national champions. Since then, it has been a long for the Lions to get back on the national stage. However, this year, LMU women's volleyball showed out in what has looked like their best regular season in years.
After starting off the season with a 1-3 record, the Lions have bounced back strong and finished the regular season with an 18-9 record, beating strong teams like No. 22 University of California, Los Angeles, and No. 20 Pepperdine University.
Still, this strong regular season did not guarantee a tournament bid for LMU, as they did not win the West Coast Conference (WCC), which would have given them an automatic spot in the tournament. This meant that, for LMU to know their fate, they had to wait to see if their name was called on Selection Sunday.
Fortunately, the Lions heard their name and are set to play against the no. 3 seeded University of Oregon on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon.
The women’s volleyball tournament is a 64-team, six-round, single-elimination tournament that takes place from Dec. 1-15 this year. This means that every single team, no matter their previous ranking, is playing with their season on the line. It is because of this high intensity and the overwhelming pressure that chaos can ensue. Teams that were thought to be non-factors can make deep runs, and tournament favorites could lose in the first round.
However, because of the iconic upsets that massive tournaments often create, it can be easy for many teams to lose sight of the match right in front of them. LMU will have to focus on one thing and one thing only going into Friday night against the Oregon Ducks: the task at hand.
It is so easy for these teams to get ahead of themselves in thinking about a possible Sweet 16 or even a Final Four run. For this LMU team, it will be the one-game-at-a-time approach that got them through the season and led them to a nearly undefeated month of October.
Even with their strong performances in the regular season, this entire tournament will prove to be a massive challenge for LMU. Oregon, their first-round opponent, finished second overall in a very competitive Pac-12 conference with a dazzling 23-5 record. From the jump, LMU will have to play some of the best volleyball they have played all year if they want to continue this storybook season.
If the Lions end up making it past the first round, they will have to play on Saturday against the winner of the University of Arkansas versus Utah State University match. Both of these teams would no doubt test the strength of this LMU squad.
LMU has shown all year in their wins and close losses to ranked teams that they can compete with some of the best programs in the country. It will be inside the field of 64 where LMU gets their chance to show the country whether or not they can become a top-tier program in volleyball. In the end, while it is the best 64 teams in the country, it all comes down to putting together six wins in a row, which is territory that this LMU squad knows all too well after putting together an eight-game win streak in the middle of conference play.
To pull off a magical run, LMU will have to play their brand of volleyball and take it one game at a time.
This is the opinion of Jacob Rincon, a freshman screenwriting major from El Paso, Texas. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
