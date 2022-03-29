With an 11-8 overall record, women’s water polo has been slowly working to finish the season successfully.
The Lions have managed to maintain a presentable record, but with five conference games left, there's still plenty of room to improve. They won their last conference match against the Concordia Eagles, earning them a second-place standing in the Golden Coast Conference with a 2-0 conference record. They tail only Fresno State in the conference rankings, who hold the first place spot by virtue of their 12-7 record.
Graduate student Alena Sanchez is optimistic about the remainder of the season. “It started off a little rough just because I feel like we haven’t played together in such a long time, but I really feel like we’re getting there and we’re really starting to click, and I’m super excited to see where we’re going to go,” said Sanchez.
The team has struggled so far to complete close games. Several matches have ended in a narrow loss by only a few goals.
“That’s been our biggest struggle this season,” Sanchez explained. “Just trying to come together in those super important moments and trying to finish off these games … this is the time and season where we’re going to have to do that to get what we want.”
During these tense and emotional moments, Sanchez remains calm, noting that she's able to stay composed and determined. As a graduate student, it’s important for her to step up and be a role model for the younger players, especially during those challenging times.
“I’ve been able to be consistent throughout my entire time here at LMU,” she stated. “I’m not always the loudest person, but I feel like I'm able to lead my team by doing what I have to do and putting my head down with no complaints [and] being at practice … I think the most important thing is letting everyone know that they play a role in this team no matter how many minutes they play.”
16 of the team's 24 players are first-years and sophomores, making upperclassman expertise all the more important. Sanchez's perspective as a walk-on athlete adds another level to the advice she's able to share with others.
“I never really got playing time in my first few years, so I feel like I’m able to be the picture for the younger girls who don’t really get playing time,” she explained. “I always tell them ‘Go to practice. Don’t worry about it. You’ll get your time.’”
Sanchez is putting everything on the line during her final season, and LMU fans can expect to see her hard work pay off.
“It’s my last season, so I'm just excited to put my all into these final games I have here at LMU … and hopefully finish off this season with a conference championship,” she said. “I'm really putting everything out there. I want to leave this season knowing that I gave it my all, and I know my team will be doing the same, so hopefully that takes us to the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.