Jacob Rincon, sports intern: Astros in 5
At first glance, this year’s World Series seems like an easy prediction for most. The Astros have consistently proven themselves throughout the postseason with dominant outings against the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees, winning both series in sweeps. That said, being the heavy underdog is not exactly new territory for a Philadelphia Phillies team that has already played 11 postseason games, compared to the Astros' seven. Much of this gritty underdog mentality can be attributed to the strong hitting and leadership of seven-time All-Star Bryce Harper, who hit the series-winning home run to beat the San Diego Padres.
The Phillies are a strong team who have the ability to steal Game 1 of the series in Houston and maybe even more, however, it is still hard to put the Phillies over the Astros this year. The Astros quite simply match or exceed the Phillies in pretty much all categories, but it will be the deep bullpen from Houston that will make the biggest difference down the stretch. For this, I have to stick with the Astros winning this series 4-1 and silencing all doubt about a franchise that has been mired in controversy for years.
This is the opinion of Jacob Rincon, a freshman screenwriting major from El Paso, Texas. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Amani Rivers, sports intern: Phillies in 5
Honestly, I am biased in my opinion because I am from Philly, and we are extremely passionate about our teams. Yet, there is a huge chance that the Phillies will dance (on their own) into the World Series champion title. As the team with the fewest regular season wins of any National League playoff team, the Phillies have shown that it ain’t over ‘til it’s over, and as such, they will not make it easy for the Astros as they approach Game 1. It is widely known that the Astros are a consistent and formidable team — a team that deserves to be in the World Series — and if the Phillies have even a fraction of the grit and dedication that their fans have, they will enter every game with a relentless mindset.
Once again, my opinion may or may not be influenced by the fact that I was born and raised in the 215, but I believe unbiasedly that the Phillies can pull through.
This is the opinion of Amani Rivers, a freshman journalism major from Philadelphia. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Khassim Diakhate, asst. sports editor: Astros in 6
As a person who loves to put every sports scenario in NBA terms, this year's World Series is nothing more than that of the 2020 NBA Finals — an underdog team beating all expectations just to lose on the biggest stage of them all.
The favorites, the Houston Astros, will take the series but not as easily as expected. The Astros have convincingly wiped through the postseason, but the I think the Philadelphia Phillies will hold their own. Bryce Harper is going to make his best Jimmy Butler 2020 NBA Finals impression, carrying the Phillies to two down-to-the-wire wins with big performances. Despite this, the Astros are just too much handle for the Phillies, winning the series in six games.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a sophomore journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Catherine Galanti, sports editor: Astros in 6
Look, it’s not easy to be a Houston Astros fan in Los Angeles, but I’ve stood by them this long, and I’m not giving up now. The Astros have consistently proven what they’re made of and have demonstrated that dominance handily throughout the postseason. Their pitching has been anchored by Justin Verlander, who in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and at age 39, has put together a career year and looks to add to his collection of two Cy Young Awards and an MVP honor. It is easy to let Verlander overshadow the rest of the staff, but they’re far from disappointing — Framber Valdez set the MLB record for consecutive quality starts, and Lance McCullers Jr. looks to be back in form after returning from injury as well. Beyond the starting rotation, the bullpen is solid, and the pitching staff as a whole currently boasts a 2.90 ERA, the lowest mark for the team in a full-length season.
Offensively, the team has shown grit in a variety of scenarios: one-run games, deficits, walk-off opportunities, and one 5-0 rout of the New York Yankees. There are the typical star sluggers in Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, though the whole team has contributed in the playoffs, particularly Chas McCormick and rookie Jeremy Peña. Peña is making a legitimate case for Rookie of the Year, with a solid regular season but an even better postseason, proven by the fact that he was named the American League Championship Series MVP. What's more, Peña has also made a huge impact defensively, as the young shortstop stepped into the big shoes — and expectations — left by Carlos Correa.
The three most crucial components of baseball success are pitching, hitting and defense. A team can be successful without one or two of the three, but that is a reality that the Astros have never had to experience, and likely never will.
There is another component that may be more important than any on-field statistic: team culture. This, too, the Astros have in spades. This is a team that has faced adversity and embraced it; a team that has changed drastically since the last time they won a World Series but remain just as true at its heart. This is a team that has established a dynasty — six straight championship series, and four World Series appearances in six years. Despite this, they still play like underdogs, and they show no signs of slowing down.
Right now, the Astros have played seven games in the playoffs, and have won all seven. Only one team has made an undefeated postseason run since the playoff format changed in 1969, the 1976 Big Red Machine-era Cincinnati Reds. If any team could recapture that spark, I do believe it is the Houston Astros, though the Phillies may put up a pretty good fight. Regardless of whether the Astros make it a clean postseason sweep, we will not see them down in this series.
This is the opinion of Catherine Galanti, a sophomore journalism and communication studies major from Los Angeles. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
