On April 1 and 2, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held its largest event of the year in Los Angeles — Wrestlemania. Over the course of two nights, a record-breaking 161,892 spectators jammed SoFi Stadium to watch one of the most exciting Wrestlemania cards in history. What led up to this turnout? Is WWE cool to watch again?
Over the last year, I’ve begun tuning into the WWE — its flagship shows Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown — after spending nearly a decade paying no attention to the company. It’s been a trend among young sports lovers to be invested in the WWE, but to later stop watching due to the negative stigma around the industry and its authenticity.
Growing up, what made professional wrestling so entertaining was its novelty; finding out that the outlandish storylines and bizarre stipulation matches were “fake” truly obliterated the pleasure of watching the WWE in many fans. When young wrestling fans would learn about kayfabe -- the portrayal of scripted events within the industry as real -- the joy in the WWE would be entirely lost to the betrayal from the deception. For a period of time, it became uncool and embarrassing to watch.
Recently, it feels as if a wave of old wrestling fans have reignited their interest in wrestling and sports entertainment; myself included. Those who have stepped away from professional wrestling and the WWE have found a new interest in the product, especially under the new regime of Paul Michael Levesque, known as Triple H. Now, why have so many former wrestling fans returned as adults?
For starters, we must acknowledge how drastically the product, specifically WWE, has changed since its initial success. From The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Attitude Era; Triple H and the Undertaker in the Ruthless Aggression Era; to John Cena and Randy Orton in the PG Era, these figureheads redefined how wrestling looked and how the audience would perceive it.
Fans of the WWE’s edgy and hardcore character undoubtedly fizzled out once the company turned into a PG product in 2008. The WWE would begin toning down the excessive violence, profanity, use of blood and sexual content that were present before the implementation of the PG guidelines. The WWE believed it had the potential to expand to a larger audience and demographic and make a lot more money if they switched up their image and became more family-friendly. In theory, it did, as the company is now worth 7.65 billion dollars.
However, the change came at the expense of fans who loved the edgy product, myself included. There was just something fascinating about seeing The Undertaker bury his opponents alive, Jeff Hardy jumping off 15-foot ladders through a table and Randy Orton doing menacing activities. The removal of the perplexing aspects that made WWE what it was drove many fans like me away. The shift was drastic, and it became cringy to watch after the change.
Though the WWE has moved away from its edgy product roots, what has brought old fans back is the storytelling. As any good television series writers know, an audience loves a story that keeps viewers invested and returning week after week. The WWE has done just that with its ongoing saga surrounding Roman Reigns — his historic title reign — and the onscreen Bloodline family drama. As of April 10, Reigns has been on a record-breaking 953-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion and a 372-day reign as WWE Champion, holding both top prizes. Over the last year, fans have been invested in who will be the one to dethrone Reigns. Reigns faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Viewership was up 42% in comparison to last year’s Wrestlemania. The storyline of Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has made WWE a must-see product over the last year — making this year's Wrestlemania much anticipated.
Another reason the WWE has won back many of its older fans is the new portrayal of female talents in the wrestling industry. During the 2000s and early 2010s, women in the WWE were very limited in what they could achieve. Despite having the talent to make for quality matches and compelling stories, they were limited to comedic segments and lower card matches, all while being sexualized. The Women’s Revolution of 2015 saw talents like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley change women’s wrestling. Female wrestlers are now in more meaningful storylines and matches while being given more opportunities to showcase their skills. Just four years ago at Wrestlemania 35, the WWE saw its first women’s main event match with Lynch, Flair and Ronda Rousey. The fact that WWE showcased the ability of these talented women has drawn back viewer interest and opened the door for the new top current female talent like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley who hold titles for Raw and Smackdown respectively.
The WWE has also incorporated new roles for outside public figures and celebrities to take part in stories, matches and entertaining segments for the fans. Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and Snoop Dogg are just a handful of public figures that have made watching the WWE interesting again.
The voice of the fans has never been more impactful than now. In an era where kayfabe is almost nonexistent among the viewers and they know WWE is scripted, fans are able to voice their frustrations and opinions with the product. Social media has given fans the leverage to dictate who they want to see on screen more.
At first, I thought my reintroduction to WWE was an effort to try to hold on to a little bit of my childhood. I thought it was nostalgic seeing childhood favorites like Cena, Edge and Rey Mysterio in the final stretch of their careers. But, as I continued to watch, I developed a greater appreciation for the new up-and-coming generation. The storytelling, match quality, equitable progression and community have made WWE enjoyable to watch again. Five years ago, I would never believe that as a sophomore in college I would be attending my first Wrestlemania and WWE live event.
The WWE is in a good place now. As more old fans begin to come back to the product of professional wrestling, the WWE has the chance to develop and flourish in sports entertainment. With new stars emerging and fresh storylines being developed, there is excitement surrounding the future of WWE. As long as the company continues to listen to its fans and adapt to changes in the industry, there is no limit to what it can achieve.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a sophomore journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
