On Thursday, April 20, LMU hosted alumna Renata Simril ('93) to speak about the intersection of Olympism, play equity and a civil society. During her presentation, she shared that 80% of the youth population does not get the recommended amount of exercise each week, that Black and Latinx youth have the highest rate of stress, anxiety and depression and that sports have the power to change lives.
Simril spent two years in the U.S. Army before attending LMU in 1990. Two weeks into the program, she wanted to give up. Her step dad said she could quit, but she couldn't come back to his house. She had to choose between coming back to California and figuring out a plan without having a college education or continuing with the program. “I gutted it out, and that was one of the hardest things, … [but] it was a transformative experience,” said Simril.
Simril credits her successes to her time in basic training, and she believes that everyone can benefit from completing two years of service. It’s transformative in terms of how you view our freedom, how you view individuals and how you view society … I think it’s a formative experience as an individual, as an American, as a white person [or] as a person of color. You know [you] really understand a sense of patriotism, a sense of what it means to be an American, and that we are, at the end of the day, in this boat together,” claimed Simril.
One of Simril’s many successes includes excelling in male-dominated fields, such as business and sports, all while being a woman of color. In her early career, she was senior vice president of external affairs at the Los Angeles Dodgers. “[When I’m] in these male-dominated rooms with … a lot of male energy, being able to carry my own is attributed to having gone through basic training,” said Simril.
Major League Baseball (MLB) used to be one of the most segregated sports in history and has recently been called out for its flawed gender-hiring practices. Simril says that trusting your gut and believing in yourself are crucial when navigating and excelling in these traditionally male-dominated fields. “I talk about [this] with a lot of women; society puts us in these buckets that we think we have to be behind … I would tell my 20-year-old self to ‘trust your gut instinct’ … that you’ve earned the right to be in that room and that when you say something, you’re gonna be prepared,” said Simril.
She also spoke about some of the unjust norms of being a woman in a predominantly male work place.“You’ll be in a boardroom, and you’ll say something, … and the room will [pass] over it. Then they’ll come back and somebody else will say it, and they’ll go, ‘Wow that’s great, Bob. That's great,' and you’re sitting there saying, 'Well no damn, I said it.' And then if you say something about it, [you’re dramatic],” said Simril.
Throughout her achievements and challenges, Simril has learned the importance of staying true to herself. “I think [it’s important to understand] that some people may not like you — your spirit is going to irritate their demons, … but just keep doing who you are … [It's] taken me a while to settle into ... that I don’t have to level to somebody else’s standard,” said Simril.
Many people, especially women, discredit themselves and lower their standards because they question their successes and whether they deserve the achievements that they’ve earned. This is loosely defined as imposter syndrome. “Look, at the end of the day, I've been in some male-dominated rooms. And I can tell you from experience, they don’t know more than we do. Nine out of 10 [times] they’re faking it; they just don’t have imposter syndrome,” said Simril.
A consistent theme in Simril’s advice about navigating the world and a competitive career path is the importance of trusting and believing in yourself, regardless of what others will say, think or do. She stresses to know who you are and what you believe in because people will try to define you and put you in a box.
She has learned from these experiences as she has moved through her career and strengthened her mindset. “I would tell my younger self to believe [in] yourself. You have earned a seat at the table,” said Simril. "I’m a kind, empathetic and compassionate leader. I can be all those things and still have a high threshold for success, a high work ethic … and that doesn’t make me less than [others], that makes me uniquely who I am … I can’t be judged by what other people think.”
When asked about what her most memorable achievement was, Simril claimed, “I hope that I haven’t had my most memorable accomplishment yet." She could've mentioned her time as senior vice president and chief of staff to the publisher at the Los Angeles Times, serving as deputy mayor for economic development and housing in the Hahn Administration or receiving the WISE LA Women of Inspiration Award in 2016. Instead, she humbly recalled a notable experience that she was extremely grateful for. “Never in my wildest dreams would I ever have thought that I would get to shake the pope's hand. I don’t know [if] that’s an accomplishment, but it’s a high point for sure,” smiled Simril.
Simril has committed her life to leadership and service. She was not born into money that she could donate and she did not have game plan on how to excel as a woman of color in traditionally-male careers. However, this hasn't prevented her from making a difference. “If you don’t have a lot, you still have something to give,” said Simril.
Simril continues her work today as the president and CEO of the LA84 Foundation, which shares the power of sports through supporting youth athletics and educating the public on the benefits of sports in youth development. “The work is not done; that’s probably why I’m still here,” said Simril.
