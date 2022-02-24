LMU announced that undergraduate commencement will occur on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m., and graduate commencement will follow on Sunday, May 8, at 10 a.m. The class of 2022 will be the first class since the start of the pandemic that will be able to celebrate their commencement on LMU’s campus.
Last year’s commencement was held at SoFi Stadium on July 31 for the classes of 2020 and 2021. The delay in ceremony and off-campus location were due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This decision to hold commencement on campus comes during a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19. To address safety concerns, LMU announced in LMU This Week that they “will follow all local health and safety protocols in place at the time of commencement.”
The Loyolan reached out to members of the class of 2022 to hear their thoughts on commencement returning to campus.
ASLMU President Brion Dennis and Vice President Camille Orozco claimed, “As two graduating seniors, we are so excited with today's announcement that commencement will be celebrated on campus. Commencement is a longstanding lion tradition, one of many that we lost due to the pandemic. However, we celebrate commencement's return to campus as it signifies that the LMU spirit has successfully reinvigorated our community. We recognize that it is an immense privilege to be celebrating the completion of an undergraduate degree and we can't wait to share that moment with our friends and families on Sunken Gardens this May."
Other seniors in the class of 2022 share similar feelings of excitement. Riley McCoy, economics and political science double major, said, “I am so excited to know that commencement will be on the Bluff. It is how I always imagined my graduation would look like and I feel lucky that I am a part of the first graduating class to graduate in Sunken Gardens post COVID-19.”
Communications studies major Antonia Abramowitz shared, “I’m so happy and also relieved that commencement is going to be back on campus this year. After basically half of my college experience being online, being able to graduate in person alongside all of my friends and peers on our beautiful campus feels like the perfect end to my time at LMU.”
Biology major Cole Melton said, “I am excited [that commencement is on campus] because now our families get to celebrate our achievements in the place where we started college. We get to end it in the same place we started and in one of the most beautiful colleges in the nation.”
Communications studies major Lauren Giovannetti shared a similar sentiment: “I’m super excited to have commencement back on campus this year, it feels so full circle to be graduating right where we started. I think it being on campus makes it that more meaningful and sentimental.”
Despite the overwhelming support for commencement’s return to campus, there are some who believe that last year’s off-campus graduation is better than a commencement on campus. Alumnus Daniel Higuera claimed that “the SoFi graduation looked like a cool tradition to start.”
Ticket information and other details are forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.