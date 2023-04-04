LMU is home to a unique collection of architectural styles, few of which seem to match with one another. There’s a handful of 60’s modernist buildings, in the form of Seaver Science Hall and Pereira Hall. There’s some 21st century modernism, too, represented by the William H. Hannon Library, Bruce Featherston Life Science Building and the Howard B. Fitzpatrick Pavilion. Mixed between these two, lining Sunken Gardens, are some Spanish Revival style buildings, such as St. Robert's Hall and the Sacred Heart Chapel. Beyond these patterns lay several outliers, most notably the Hilton Center for Business building.
There’s no doubt that Hilton is unique on the Bluff. Some students, like Juan Ley, a sophomore entrepreneurship major, noted that Hilton’s “different architecture makes [it] stand out from other buildings.” While others, such as junior management and leadership major Janelynne Galera, were a bit harsher. Galera believes the building “looks like a prison because of [its] lack of windows,” and she found it “very intimidating because it's all concrete.”
The concrete architecture of Hilton is most typical of brutalism. And while Hilton’s architect, Arthur Golding, doesn't label the building as brutalist, he admitted its “use of exposed, or raw, cast-in-place concrete … shares parentage with brutalism.” So for the sake of this article, and for a lack of better terminology, Hilton is brutalist architecture. Brutalism, finding its emergence post-WWII, is characterized by raw concrete arranged in impressive geometric shapes to create intricate shadows. This style can feel imposing to onlookers, and is meant to invoke awe at the power of the sculptural architecture.
While much of the hate towards Hilton is a result of its brutalist characteristics, this doesn’t mean brutalism is all bad. In fact, there are several famous examples, like Washington DC’s metro stations and University of California, San Diego's (UCSD) library that do brutalism justice. So if brutalism can be done right, what does Hilton do wrong?
First, Hilton lacks good use of windows and light. It features only a few small windows, leaving much of the building lit only by artificial lights. UCSD doesn’t make these same mistakes. Its prized library features floor to ceiling windows, much like LMU’s own library. This design creates necessary transparency and access to sunlight that is inviting, while retaining the impressive concrete geometry and massing that brutalism is known for.
Another aesthetic issue with Hilton is that it makes no attempt to use impressive geometry, nor does it create interesting shadows. Hilton doesn’t look good no matter how the sun hits it. Meanwhile DC’s metro stations, despite them being underground, manage to form intricate patterns with the little illumination they receive. Their shadows are adored by onlookers, and create a stunning mixture of warm light and cool darkness that Hilton’s architecture completely disregards.
And while these two factors have more to do with proper use of brutalism, a third factor remains most important for all architecture, no matter its style. All buildings should base their foundation in being user-centered. Architects need to remember that their buildings will be inhabited by people, and are not just pieces of art to be gawked at. The two examples I last discussed get this right, and don’t let their architectural styles get in the way of their utility. Their architecture works around the point of the building, not the other way around.
Even Golding understands this concept in theory. He shared that “clear circulation and access to daylight are important to [him]” and that he believes a “building should communicate how to move through it.”
Yet Golding ignores his own principles. It’s rare to see sunlight in his building, as it features only a few slim windows on its first floor and no windows in its countless interior rooms. According to Galera, Hilton’s exterior stairs are “in awkward locations,” not to mention “there’s only two elevators.” Golding gave such little consideration to the people who would use his building that he neglected to even feature a bathroom on its first floor, leaving guests to venture into its maze-like basement to relieve themselves.
Unfortunately, Hilton’s basement isn’t just home to its bathrooms, but several classrooms as well. Ella Begovic, a senior management major, who has been working in interior design for about a year and a half, spends many hours in Hilton’s basement in classes lit only by overhead artificial lights. According to Begovic, such “harsh fluorescents and bright overhead light can actually lead to decreased motivation, in addition to other issues such as eye sensitivity and strain, headaches and worsened mood.”
There's no doubt that our tastes in architecture can vary. There will always be some people who love brutalism, and some who hate it. Regardless of your preferences, it is undeniable that buildings’ core purpose should be to serve the people who use them. Creating buildings that are convenient, healthy, and inviting should always be an architect's priority.
This is the opinion of Rudy Goldman, a sophomore management and leadership major from Redondo Beach, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
