Q: There’s this person who really likes me, and I like them. I want to get into a relationship, but I recently got out of a messy one. What should I do?
A: Fall in love when you are ready, not when you are lonely. You will know when the time is right. I believe that everyone needs time to heal and grow on their own before they can be in a relationship with someone else. I’m not saying this doesn’t mean you can’t grow as a person if you’re in a relationship — I’m suggesting you learn how to be independent so you don’t have a codependent relationship. Codependent relationships can be unhealthy because you are relying on the other person for your own happiness. Once you take some time for yourself and give yourself space from a relationship, you will then be able to see things more clearly. With time, you will be able to enter a healthy relationship with a clear mind. On top of that, you will have had time to recover from the past relationship and not spend time comparing the two. I understand that it’s nice having someone there after a breakup, but if you don’t give yourself time, then either you’re going to get hurt or you’re going to hurt someone else. If you’re questioning whether you are ready or not, that probably means you are not ready. You will know when you’re ready.
Q: My girlfriend gets mad over the smallest things and we fight. How can I fix this?
A: It’s human nature to get mad over silly things sometimes. The best thing to do is try communicating better. Honestly, it’s better that she is voicing her opinion rather than keeping it to herself because if she kept things to herself, you would never know what’s wrong. Talk to her when she voices her opinion and ask why she feels that way. You should talk about your feelings as well and try to find a solution. Communicating and compromising are very important in a relationship. Sometimes things aren’t going to go her way or yours. If she’s upset with you about not getting enough attention, then ask her why she feels this way and how to fix it. Communication is key. If it’s something small, like canceling dinner plans, then try to make reservations for another night to make up for it. Sometimes it’s not anything you did wrong — she could just be having a bad day and is taking it out on you. I’m not saying that it's not the right thing to do, but when people are stressed out, they might take it out on the person that’s closest to them. In most cases, that’s someone they are in a relationship with. So, try not to take things personally and just work on your communication.
Q: I’m thinking about asking a girl on a date, but I don’t know if she is going to say yes. Should I still ask her?
A: Yes! You only live once. I’m a strong believer in going after what you want. If you like her and want to ask her out, then go for it. The worst thing that could happen is that she says no and you don’t go on the date. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I promise it’s not the end of the world. But, be confident. Girls love confidence, and I know guys do too. If you’re confident, sweet and go after what you want, I don’t think she will turn you down. The fact that you're going out of your way to ask her on a date, makes you look good. Some guys in college don’t even think it’s necessary to ask a girl out. (Hint: Girls love going on dates.) Don’t tell yourself that she’s going to say no, or you will manifest that. Take a deep breath, put on a nice outfit, spray on some cologne and ask her out. Stay confident, you got this.
Click here to submit anonymous questions that you would like advice on.
