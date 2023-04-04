6 places to spend your Easter break vacation

Feeling trapped in your overpriced apartment this Easter break and not quite sure where you can escape to? A memorable vacation doesn’t always include meticulous itineraries and international flights. Here are a few spots you can check out this weekend to celebrate the Easter season.
The I-5
If you’re trying to go on a road trip but stay local to campus, the I-5 is a great place to sunbathe in the bright UV rays penetrating your windshield. Although LA freeways are the subject of much criticism, a vacation to the I-5 can be both a journey and a destination. Take the I-5 up north for a thrilling rollercoaster through the Grapevine, or venture south to Orange County — home of sunshine, Mickey Mouse and good old California conservatives.
The self-checkout at Ralph’s
Place items in bagging area. One family-size bag of kettle chips. Three packs of Skittles. One handle of Tito’s. How many store-provided bags did you use today? Insert cash or select payment type. Use PIN pad to complete transaction. Thank you for shopping at Ralph’s.
Your laundry chair
There’s no need to be shy; we all have the laundry chair. Instead of continuing to toss all of your laundry onto the chair in the corner of your room, try sitting in it to simulate a relaxing staycation. The combination of various articles of clothing can provide a satisfying sensory experience and allow your chair to finally live out its intended purpose: being sat on.
His tagged photos
If the guy you’re interested in has, like, one post on his feed of him and his aunt circa 2018, it’s time for you to venture into the treasure trove that is his tagged photos. Granted, half of them may be from his middle school glowstick-themed dance, but tagged photos will let you see exactly what he’s been up to. Bonus points if you stalk his friends, too; they'd make a great backup plan.
Inside of your microwave
Looking for a change of perspective? Try squeezing inside of your microwave, and experience just what it’s like to peer out at your kitchen instead of staring at your ramen as it spins around in circles. You’ll leave the microwave with a new sense of empathy for all of your frozen foods, feeling a little warmer and potentially radioactive.
The darkest recesses of your mind
If none of the previous ideas resonated with you, try looking inwards. There’s no better vacation than overthinking everything you’ve ever said and eventually making yourself so hyperaware of your own self-perception that you have no choice but to stay in your bed for days on end. The perfect staycation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.