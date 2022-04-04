Three years ago, Anna Sorokin was pled her case on the stand. Now, Sorokin can be found waiting in line for a medium iced vanilla latte at the Den.
Anna Sorokin, known better as her pseudonym Anna Delvey, is a German fraudster and con artist who spent two years in prison with charges of second-degree grand larceny, theft of services and first-degree attempted grand larceny. Following her release from prison in February 2021, Sorokin was placed in U.S. custody and set to be deported back to Germany. However, Sorokin mysteriously escaped her holding cell last month with nothing but a set of tweezers, two eyeshadow palettes and a metal spoon, and is currently nowhere to be found.
That is until multiple eyewitnesses caught a glimpse of the criminal fake heiress on LMU campus.
Theresa Hills, senior business major and self proclaimed ‘boss babe,’ claimed she saw Sorokin in a verbal altercation with a cashier at the Den last Thursday. “She kept going on and on about how her latte needed to be brewed from the highest quality coffee beans money could buy,” Hills said. “When it was time for her to pay, her card declined. She started berating and cursing out the cashier, talking about how terrible American banking is and claiming that her father would send her the money soon. Like, just Venmo request him. It's not that hard.”
Another eyewitness reported spotting Sorokin in line at the OneCard office. Chad Powder, junior finance major and ‘alpha male fitness influencer,’ was in line at the OneCard office to get a new photo taken when he noticed the woman ahead of him. “I needed a new picture that showed off my traps better,” Powder said. “I was flexing in line when I realized the line hadn’t moved in forever. The girl in front of me was screaming at the employee at the desk about ‘wire transfers’ or something. I’ve never heard of that type of lift, but it sounds dope. When I tapped her shoulder and asked if it hurt when she fell from heaven, she pushed me and stormed away. That one usually works every time…”
Other eyewitness stories detail similar experiences of Sorokin demanding excellence and special treatment from underpaid work study employees. VIP access to the library, a platinum OneCard and excessive meal alterations at the Lair are some of Sorokin’s demands overheard by students in the past week.
The current whereabouts of Anna Sorokin are unknown, but if you spot a mysterious figure in sunglasses yelling at University faculty about using wire transfers to pay for the washing machine, please report her to the Department of Public Safety immediately.
