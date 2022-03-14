As gas prices rise, commuters look for alternatives

Oh, Los Angeles. The city of angels, the city of dreams and the city of Spy Kids’ own Danny Trejo. But now, it’s quickly becoming known as something else: the city of high gas prices. As countries like the U.S. stand in solidarity with Ukraine over their Russian conflict, many nations are now experiencing their own type of rushin’ conflict: rushin’ for alternative oil sources (pun intended, poorly executed — let’s move past it).
Communities around the world are on track to reach record high gas prices, with large cities like Los Angeles expecting nearly six dollars per gallon. This has led to an unprecedented backlogging of gas station lines around the city. I personally visited some of L.A.’s busiest stations to find the scoop on how this is affecting commuters.
I visited one Shevrone station with cars wrapping around the block. At pump three, I observed a man scraping every coin he had (he even pulled that classic strategy of grabbing a kid upside down by the legs and shaking him until coins fell out of his pockets). After he fueled his car, he took off and made it all the way to pump six before his car stalled out, and he began the process once again.
A 75 station a few blocks away had developed its own strategy. They had replaced the convenience store with a provisional pawn shop. Customers lined up out the door holding microwaves, jewelry, samurai swords and other trinkets. One lady came limping in, one hand covering a large abdominal wound and the other holding a human liver. I saw another desperate man pull up in his car, hand over his keys and then pour the gas directly into his jean pockets. The most concerning was a woman who walked in pushing a stroller with her young daughter in it; when she walked out, the stroller was empty.
Around the corner at a G&M&G, customers seemed to be engaged in a Mad Max style faceoff. I don’t have much to report on this one because I understandably got out of there as fast as possible, but I’m pretty sure I saw Tom Hardy hop out of a Prius and cut some guy’s head off.
Some notable externalities have been realized due to the shortage as well. For instance, large numbers of carnival fire breathers have been applying to nursing school. Shrub’s Baked Beans has reported a 30% increase in sales due to the growing popularity of transitioning to a more natural form of gas. Highway speeds throughout the city are becoming increasingly slower because commuters have been cutting holes in the bottom of their cars and Fred Flintstoning themselves to their destinations.
I asked sophomore film studies major Gauri Manoj for measures that she has been taking. “It’s been bad. I’ve stopped driving altogether,” she said. When I asked if this was due to the rising gas prices, she replied, “No, I don’t have a car.” My fault.
These recent events have uncovered the best and worst of human nature: America’s utterly sick reliance on fossil fuels but also our unique capacity for innovation. At the end of the day, people love their gas, and they’re going to do what they must. But maybe for the future, just invest in a bike.
