There’s no place like home. For Glenn Johnson, sophomore germatology major, there may be a reason why his humble abode is so unique. As a resident of Hannon Apartments, Johnson is always open to inviting guests to his spacious and cozy first-floor apartment. Afterwards, his apartment would always be trashed with wrappers, napkins and stains, which he found far too annoying to ever clean up. While Johnson might not pass a room inspection any time soon, his room makes for the perfect home for the wandering black mold, who Johnson lovingly nicknamed ‘Brian’.
With such fond memories of sharing Hannon with his fellow litterbugs, Johnson and Brian wanted nothing more than to continue living on campus. If LMU is already home to many pieces of human garbage, then why can’t they be surrounded by literal garbage? One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and on-campus, the piles of litter and black mold make it clear that Johnson hit the jackpot.
Unfortunately, LMU thought Johnson was having too much of a good time. Johnson wasn’t guaranteed housing for his upcoming junior year, and he was promptly placed on the housing waitlist. It turns out the waitlist couldn’t handle the weight of all of Johnson’s filth, and Johnson — alongside his new partner-in-crime black mold Brian — quickly left campus to explore alternative options.
Zillow and Apartments.com were not eager to lend their property to black mold Brian, so the duo had to explore the options on their own However, Johnson was only able to find a one-person apartment for himself, leaving black mold Brian to rot by himself.
While no landlord was eager to hand black mold Brian the keys to his own house or apartment, that doesn’t mean he will spend his junior year completely homeless. With couches and unkempt fridges aplenty, Loyola Blvd. was the perfect place for Brian to explore. Doors are no obstacle, as he can easily seep through them to find new friends or enemies.
Black mold Brian believes being placed on the LMU housing waitlist was the best thing that ever happened to him. LMU chose not to control its black mold, which means its future is very bright. While black mold Brian won’t be getting a degree in germatology anytime soon, students on or around campus will recognize him as one of LMU’s most infamous alums.
