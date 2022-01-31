Has anyone ever told you that you’re manipulative? Horrible? Toxic? If so, you can now learn how to harness that power and pursue a career in Gaslighting Studies right here on the Bluff. LMU’s newest major in gaslighting under the School of Film and Television (SFTV) will begin accepting students next fall.
The curriculum in the Gaslighting Studies major (GLST) aims to educate students with a holistic knowledge of the art form of gaslighting. Classes include GLST 1300: Techniques in Gaslighting and Inciting Paranoia; GLST 3640: Advanced Topics in Growing a Terrible Mustache and GLST 4235 Girlboss: Women’s Studies in Undermining Sanity.
In an exclusive interview with the Bluff, GLST Admissions Director Heath Oscar explained the reasoning behind Gaslighting Studies’ presence in SFTV:
“When the major was being proposed, practically everyone on the board agreed that SFTV would be the best school for Gaslighting Studies. Many SFTV students are already proficient in the course material from experience, and the more chipped nail polish we can get in one classroom, the more profound the discussions will become.”
Oscar also hopes to expand Gaslighting Studies into a multi-media major with more classes focused on films and music. “Students need to be equipped with the proper skills to go out into the world and be absolute menaces to society, but the current curriculum is still in its early stages. I mean, I don’t think half of these applicants have even seen 'Joker,' let alone listen to Tame Impala.”
Along with GLST, LMU will now offer a complimentary minor in Gatekeeping (GTKP). The Gatekeeping minor will function alongside the GLST major, and provide students with the tools they need to make the world a worse place after graduation. However, this minor is incredibly selective, and the admissions process is nothing short of complicated.
“We don’t want just anyone applying for this curriculum,” Oscar said regarding the admissions process. “Applicants will need to speak to me in my office. I’ll be wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt, and if the applicant can’t name at least three songs, I’ll have to turn them away.”
Despite the selective process and new status of the Gatekeeping minor, Oscar has interviewed several applicants and plans on recruiting more professors to teach within the program. “I try and find professors organically. I like to go up to dudes with mustaches in record stores and grill them about indie music. If they refuse to answer my questions, then I hire them.”
Although many students are excited for the new major and minor to begin next fall, some students have posed questions regarding the gender equality of the classes. Gaslighting is a historically male-dominated field of study, but this is a concern that Oscar has already taken care of. The GLST curriculum will consist of many courses geared toward women pursuing a career in gaslighting and gatekeeping, including multiple classes specific to girlboss studies. Classes with emphasis on music taste (GLST 2300: The Life and Legacy of Fiona Apple) and business skills (GLST 4100 Boss Babe: Forming Your Own Pyramid Scheme) are key courses in the major to ensure all students are equipped with the proper knowledge to succeed as a girlboss after college.
The major and accompanying minor will begin classes in the fall. The department has already received hundreds of applications, but the major will initially be gatekept to 50 students for the fall 2022 semester. When asked why the major would cap at 50 students, Oscar replied, “I never said the number 50. You must have made that up in your head or something because I would literally never say that. Are you delusional?”
If you’re trying to sharpen up your manipulation skills or pursue your lifelong passion in gatekeeping, apply to the Gaslighting Studies major today. Applications are due Feb. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
