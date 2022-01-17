With the rise in popularity of the TV show "Euphoria," many viewers are looking for similar media to fill the long breaks between episodes. Fans of "Euphoria" at LMU can look no further than their own campus for the newest show to obsess over: LMUphoria.
The Bluff was able to get an exclusive look at the current production of the show launching later this year, and even score an interview with the show’s director and creator Cam Sevinson.
Based off of the hit show "Euphoria," LMUphoria follows a similar storyline of complicated romance and moral dilemmas with dark twists and glittery visuals. According to Sevinson, LMU served as the perfect location for the series.
“The locations on campus really fit the environment I wanted to convey in the show. Seaver Science Hall has this rich, mysterious glamour and luxury that was perfect for certain scenes. The vintage vibes of St. Robert’s Hall made it my personal favorite filming location, even though we’ll have to edit out the wasps.”
Although Sevinson is secretive with the production details of LMUphoria, he gave a few key details on a select few of the characters we can hope to see in the series.
Sue: played by Iggy the Lion
It seemed only fitting to have the main character of the series played by LMU’s lovable mascot. Sue is a complicated protagonist who also serves as the series’ unreliable narrator. Sue is often seen in a maroon LMU zippered sweatshirt and has a habit of standing in the corner at every party in the show.
Lez: played by the Saint Ignatius of Loyola Statue
Lez is not only a close friend of Sue’s, but also deals in the business of under-the-table Flexi-dollar transactions. Sevinson knew St. Ignatius would be perfect for the role, but made some adjustments to the character before casting the statue. “I chose to make the character of Lez immobile and made of bronze to better fit St. Ignatius’ acting skillset. As the Meryl Streep of the statue world, I didn’t want to overwork him with the characterization.”
Tate: played by Timothy Law Snyder
Tate serves as the show’s main antagonist, driving around campus in a large black pickup truck and manipulating the other characters to wreak havoc everywhere. “Timothy Law Snyder was perfect for the role,” Sevinson explained: “Tate’s character is based on Nate from the original series who is essentially just a basic looking white guy. The LMU casting pool had thousands of those, but eventually I decided on Timothy Law Snyder.” The role seems to suit him well, but next time Sevinson needs an antagonistic white guy, he should try looking in the School of Film and Television (SFTV).
The rest of the characters' casting remains a secret, but Sevinson assures that they will surprise viewers in the best way possible. LMUphoria is slated to release in September 2022, and will be available for streaming exclusively on Brightspace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.