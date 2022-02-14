Looking for a last minute gift for that special someone this Valentine’s Day? If you’re scrambling for an unforgettable present, look no further than the LMU Bookstore!
The LMU Bookstore just released their limited-edition Valentine’s Day merchandise collection, featuring two t-shirts, bumper stickers and a one-of-a-kind dress. Keep scrolling to find the perfect gift for your valentine this year.
Heart on the Bluff T-shirt — 34.99
Whether you’re bursting with school spirit or someone who has butterfingers when it comes to their forms of identification, this shirt is perfect for expressing yourself without even needing to speak.
Valentine's Bumper Sticker 2-pack — $9.99
Next time you find yourself in bumper-to-bumper traffic, be prepared by providing those behind you with something to read. The Lair bumper sticker is the perfect way to share your bowel movements with everyone on the 405, and you might as well warn them about your precious cargo too: a Kiwibot on board.
T-Law Satin Smock Dress — $63.99
If your valentine is a little more fashion forward, surprise them with this unique piece featuring bedazzled heart-shaped mini portraits of President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. As the first LMU Bookstore couture garment, this is sure to be an archival staple in any Lion’s closet.
The Perfect Valentine T-shirt — $34.99
These days, it's hard to find someone who perfectly fits your standards when looking for that special someone. Skip all the searching and swiping with this t-shirt designed to find you that perfect valentine. Get all the important questions out of the way by describing your soulmate on your chest.
If any of these fresh new additions to the LMU Bookstore caught your eye, head over and purchase before supplies run out, because this merch drop is limited in supply. Good luck impressing your valentine!
