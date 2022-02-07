Have you ever felt guilty for gaming on the Sabbath, or been caught watching speedrun streams during Mass? Devout Catholics and gamers alike can find entertainment in a new livestreamer: The pope.
Pope Francis opened his Twitch account last week, which has amassed 300k followers since its creation. The pope's channel, Godly Gaming with Francis, focuses on sermon-style video game commentary and already features some streams available for playback. His most recent upload “Fortnite and Fornication: Thoughts on Premarital Sex While I Get These W's," gained massive viewership with over 140k viewers tuning in to watch the pope gun down some enemies.
ln an exclusive interview with the Bluff, the pope's public relations assistant Mary Crosley offers a peek behind the scenes of the pope's streaming setup.
“We have to set up all the equipment for him,” she explained. “We have his ring light, a gaming chair and dual monitors with a light-up gaming keyboard. He doesn’t understand how it all works, so my job is to make sure everything is running smoothly.”
The streams themselves have special features customized for the pope, like a custom emote called “Pontifex Poggers,” or a gaming schedule that revolves around the liturgical calendar. Every time he gains a new follower, a few notes of a hymn will play, and the pope will occasionally sing along.
“Our team works hard to make sure everyone in the chat is behaving,” said Crosley. “We have a strict no-swearing rule, and the moderators are actually priests from around the world tasked with keeping the chat in line. They’re also in charge of recording clips of exciting moments during stream, like when the pope got yesterday’s Wordle in one guess while talking about divine intervention. And, get this, the word was ANGEL!”
Despite the smashing success of his channel debut, the pope's presence in the streaming world hasn’t been welcomed by everyone. Tiger Cheeze, a popular gaming streamer, expressed his frustrations with the sudden holy presence on the trending page. “He’s taking everyone’s viewers! My views have been the lowest they’ve been in months, and viewers in my chat keep telling me they need to take a ‘prayer break’ and leave the stream to go to the pope's!"
The pope seems unfazed by the competitive backlash, paying no mind to the other streamers frustrated by his success. “His streams have been gaining views every day, so there’s no concern there,” said Crosley. “Also he’s like, literally the pope. I don’t think he even notices.”
The pope streams every weekday, and you can catch his next livestream at pope.twitch.tv if you’re in the market for some holy gameplay.
