On the evening of April 22, students and faculty were victims of a campus-wide power outage that spanned twelve hours. For many students this was their first time facing real adversity that they couldn’t pay their way out of. This was a true crisis.
“My [camo-wrapped] Tesla is dead, my phone’s dead, I don't know what I’m going to do,” said Jack H. Johnson (no relation), junior mansplaining and entrepreneurship double major.
Without his human right to Wi-Fi, Johnson shared that he and his friends felt disconnected to what meant most to them. “This is real world stuff, like a movie for real. It’s hard out here, I couldn’t sell my crypto in time," Johnson explained. “I need someone to blame for this, but I don’t think my dad’s absence applies here.”
April 22 marked Earth Day, and the outage left many students — who hadn’t posted self involving earth day posts — entirely terrified. “I was like so close, oh my god. I was putting on my presets and the room went dark. I looked so good too, like yes love earth she’s my girl, but I looked amazing I can’t believe I didn’t get to post,” cried Brikaileigh Maxwell-Smith-Andromedon, an aquarius freshman pseudoscience major.
The Loyolan’s highest priority has always been the [undergraduate] students. Like sorry graduate students, but do you even go here?
Update: The Loyolan cannot legally be held liable to represent graduate students, we have no factual evidence they exist [they’ve never been interviewed].
The Bluff staff acted quickly to find the source of the outage, and their sources from YikYak insisted Mother Nature was behind it. Reporters wasted no time to reach Mother Nature for comment, but panic spread quickly when they couldn’t find her on Instagram. The Loyolan reporters had to get creative, they couldn’t afford to let down the undergraduate students.
Chris Benis, Loyolan editor in chief and junior marketing major, opted to perform “What a Wonderful World” to every palm tree on campus. “It was genius, she had to have been busy. Right? That always works,” declared Benis. Don’t worry, the alarmingly early-action troop of toddlers had a great time — that is until Benis refused to perform the Encanto soundtrack.
Trust and believe that the Bluff never gave up, and they exercised all avenues to reach Mother Nature. They even deployed the entire Sports section to Dockweiler State Beach, with hopes she’d finally take their call via seashell. While she wasn’t available for comment, Mother Nature did send a twelve-foot tsunami. Fortunately, none of the victims were students. No, the Bluff didn’t have to report on the incident — they got ice cream instead.
After evaluating their options, The Loyolan knew what they had to do: give her a heinously large bribe.
Don’t fret, the Bluff isn’t going under. We’re still blessed and highly funded. They opted to take from the sophomores' student tuition. Yes, class of 2024, you will still have a commencement speaker — Ben Shapiro will do it for free.
Despite no use for money, Mother Nature loves the color green, so she finally agreed to meet at Sunken Gardens for an interview.
“I ordered pizza from Dominos and remembered I lent my set of dominos to [President] Timmy [Law Snyder Ph.D], months ago and I never got them back,” said Mother Nature.
Nature believes she did “what anyone would do,” as she proceeded to drive Snyder’s Rolls Royce into a tree. Nature doesn’t regret what she did, and rejoiced in poetic justice. “I literally only planned to crash the car, but what followed was incredibly gratifying,” she said. “One by one all of the electrical lines fell like dominos, Timmy now give me my dominos.”
The Bluff will continue to follow this story as it develops.
