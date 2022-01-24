Rarely has a situation like this unfolded on LMU grounds. Obviously, we’ve had food-related disasters and calamities before—honestly, that’s the Lair’s entire brand now—but this truly takes the cake, both in scale and levels of disgust.
It all started when Aaron A. Runn, sophomore and that guy who thinks songs are better when they’re slowed down and have added reverb, stopped by Iggy’s Cafe to try their new burger. For those unfamiliar, the P.A.W. burger is the newest addition to Iggy Cafe’s Cheesecake Factory-sized menu. Granted, I probably shouldn’t be complaining. It’s not uncommon for a restaurant to go the “jack of all trades, master of none” route like Iggy’s Cafe so clearly wants to go, so who am I to judge?
“I went into Iggy’s to try that new burger and for sure it was delicious — I mean it’s pepperoni, angus beef and Wisconsin cheese, c’mon. But there was just something… off with the texture. So I took apart the P.A.W. burger to inspect a little closer and I found something insanely weird inside the patty: part of a human eyeball. Still though, I’d probably give the burger a seven point five out of 10. It’s pretty tasty.”
Iggy’s Cafe is now using human meat in its new P.A.W. burger with the supposedly novel assortment of ingredients as an excuse for the odd texture students began noticing after trying the new culinary creation.
“I mean it all makes sense,” explains Loon E. Bin, a senior psychology major and local conspiracy theorist. “I can see it now: Iggy’s Cafe wasn’t meeting their expected profit margin and had to find a way to save money. They decide the first thing they need to cut is how much they spend on beef. The problem is, what replaces that? What is the perfect substitute for a product you have to pay for? A meat source that actually pays you to be on campus. I’m sure they thought it was a genius plan, replacing beef with a food supply that's practically forced to be on campus. It’s a shame, though, that there’s human meat in the P.A.W. burger. It’s honestly really delicious all things considered.”
Upon further investigation, however, it seems that there is an ulterior motive beyond the financial ramifications of reducing our beef import. It appears that LMU is targeting underperforming students in an effort to raise our overall GPA. In the past two weeks, the number of LMU students with a cumulative GPA below 2.5 have almost completely disappeared, all the while the production of P.A.W. burgers is at an all-time high. Coincidence? None at all.
“Honestly, I’m not sure what can be done about it,” said Dee-Lou Sean, a student who considers themselves a “vigilante responsible for the protection and defense of our campus and its subsequent students.” “This is a systemic issue that can only really be solved through addressing the higher-ups and facilitating change that both the institution and its students want. Honestly though, I'm still probably gonna eat the burger. I mean, yeah it's made of student but it's still more edible than anything at the Lair.”
The Bluff will update as the situation unfolds. Until then, keep your grades up or else you might just find yourself becoming one with the P.A.W. burger meat.
Seriously though, try the P.A.W. burger. It’s not bad.
