Breaking: Pete Davidson ends things with Kim Kardashian; spotted with Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D.

Over the past few years, Pete Davidson has dated a plethora of famous female celebrities, often within the span of a few months. Since Oct. 2021, Davidson has been involved with Kim Kardashian and began dating her this past month. However, last week, Davidson was spotted driving around Los Angeles with none other than President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D.
Entertainment news source ZMT reported on the breaking news, saying, “They were first spotted driving down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in a convertible with the top down. They were dancing pretty hard in the car to a very funky song, which we researched later, and found to be T-Law’s own song 'Snowlight,' out now on all major music-listening platforms. They then parked at Nobu and enjoyed a nice night at the established restaurant.”
While nobody is certain that they’re officially together, Mark Finkle, junior LMU student, reported that at a recent Sigma Chi party, Davidson and Snyder were seen getting “messy.” Finkle stated, “I was with all of my brothers at this dope function, when I looked to my left and saw the president of LMU and Pete Davidson together talking. I was so shocked. I was like—to my brother Brad—'Dude no way, look,’ and he looked and was also shocked.”
Finkle also said that a swarm of paparazzi raided the party and started taking pictures of the supposed couple. “I was so hyped when people started taking pictures of us. I hope we can use them on the official Sigma Chi Instagram page because I thought I looked so good that night. That would be a bet. No cap.”
While rumors of an official relationship swirl around campus and all over the tabloids, some of the LMU faculty are opposed to Snyder’s actions. “I just can’t see the president of an established university doing something like this,” Professor Christopher Hamm, Ph.D. stated in a recent interview. “I just don’t see how a ‘funnyman’ can just show up and swoon [Snyder]. I mean, is Mr. Davidson going to act as the first lady of Loyola Marymount? Seems like a comic stunt to me.”
While the Bluff is unsure of the couple’s future, one thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian is not happy about the recent news. Kardashian took to Instagram and posted an all-white photo with the caption, “in my feels rn, don’t hmu.”
The Bluff will continue to update its readers as the situation unfolds.
