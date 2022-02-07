Burns Rec Center tests positive for 'David Fincher Fever'

LMU promotes the education of the whole person, and that includes the body. With a facility like Burns Recreation Center, students have the ability to exercise, grow and learn in a supportive environment. Except when the gym bros are around. Nothing is scarier than being at the gym when an insecure man-child who's too wide to fit through a doorway gets mad at you for using a machine he planned on hogging the entire day.
Despite the resources and accessibility of Burns Recreation Center, the number of people working out and attending group workout classes has recently remained stagnant. So, the Burns team did a little digging and found a demographic that they can appeal to in hopes of gaining larger attendance: film majors. To gain this larger following, the Burns crew plans on turning to a director that’s inspired countless high schoolers across the country to beat each other up for fun in Rite-Aid parking lots.
Coming this spring, Burns Recreation Center is officially testing positive for ‘David Fincher Fever,’ introducing a variety of group workouts inspired by the filmography of the master of suspense.
For fans of cardio, the team at Burns has a workout session right out of Fincher’s “Zodiac:” escaping the Zodiac Killer’s basement. Converting the basketball courts to resemble a cluttered, dimly-lit basement, Burns Center employees will chase a handful of students around the artificial basement. Will they be dressed like the Zodiac Killer? Absolutely. But if Jake Gyllenhaal can escape the Zodiac Killer’s clutches through a good jog and the fear of death, so can you.
For LMU students looking for a more full-body workout, Burns can accommodate with a rowing workout pulled right out of “The Social Network.” Inspired by the long-winded and weirdly anxiety-driving scenes of the Winklevoss twins rowing sprinkled throughout Fincher’s acclaimed drama, Burns plans to organize classes where students are put into pairs and row for an hour straight. To add to the Winklevoss-ness of it all, Burns employees will scream at the rowers about suing Mark Zuckerberg and maintaining legal ownership of a very famous social media platform. It’s rowing but somehow made stressful. Just like in the movie.
Last, but certainly not least, Burns is introducing its own 'Fight Club'. A class that combines the best of the cardio and full-body group sessions with the full-body work of the Winklevoss rowing classes. The current plan for these fight club sessions is to just put a bunch of students in a locked room for 45 minutes and have them fight it out. Whichever student is the last one standing receives a free Iggy the Lion bobblehead. Dates and times for these classes are unknown and will remain unknown throughout the spring, as per tradition.
The Burns Recreation Center hopes those currently majoring in film will find these new workouts appealing and that they stop by more often. Burns also wishes that this massive change can bring about newfound popularity for the gym on campus and on Letterboxd. We’ll see.
The Bluff will update as the situation unfolds, or if pretending to be the Winklevoss twins will lead to cannibalistic tendencies as it has in the past.
