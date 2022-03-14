Bye-bye birthday boy: student attacked by school of piranhas in Foley Fountain

On March 8, 2022, Campus Safety responded to an incident outside of the Foley Fountain. Evidently, a student was thrown into the fountain for his birthday as per the infamous LMU tradition, and was shockingly attacked by a school of piranhas.
Mark Benson, sophomore ferret studies major, explained how he was coerced into going to the fountain by his friends around 11:50 p.m., picked up and plopped into the water. “As soon as I landed, I knew something was off,” Benson explained, “I heard rustling all around me and was suddenly overtaken by water. Then I felt a bunch of little pinches all over me and couldn’t get out.”
Thankfully, Benson managed to escape with only a broken pinky and a few scratches. However, he did say that he lost both his OneCard and his trust in the fountains that night.
After a formal investigation into the situation, Campus Safety discovered that one of the biology professors placed a school of piranhas in the fountain—unknown to the university—because they “did not have anywhere else to put them.” Because of recent staffing turnover, they were unaware of the students’ popular birthday tradition and assumed the piranhas would not bother anyone. The professor declined to comment on the situation.
The university issued a formal apology to Benson and has created a university-wide “no piranhas in the Foley Fountain” rule to avoid any similar incidents in the future.
As for Benson, the Studio Arts Department constructed a full-size piranha costume that he enjoys wearing around campus to remind people of his brush with terror. He also wants people to know that he developed no PTSD from the situation, but will probably scream and cry if thrown into the Foley Fountain ever again.
Despite the overall situation, Benson wants people to know that he has forgiven the unnamed professor responsible for his attack. "It's a reasonable mistake. I probably would have done the same thing: place a school of carnivorous freshwater fish in an open body of water where kids are routinely tossed into." Benson continued. "Besides, I just scored free tuition, so maybe I'll release some box jellyfish into the Burns Rec pool and go for a dip next month for free room and board!"
(The Bluff does not condone Benson's plan, but wishes him a continued recovery.)
