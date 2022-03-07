Campus Ministry put in charge of school spirit

Poor school spirit at Loyola Marymount University is nothing new. Neither is low attendance at sports games. Even LMU's bookstore is feeling the pinch of lackluster brouhaha, which only stays afloat through overzealous parents with big pockets.
Campus Ministry’s presence on campus isn’t new either. As a Jesuit university, religion is integrated into all students' daily lives. The bell tower chimes every 15 minutes. Sacred Heart Chapel looms over Sunken Garden in effervescent brilliance. One could say that the only spirit here at LMU is the Holy Spirit.
So, when Campus Ministry, the most influential—and most funded—organization on campus was put in charge of raising school spirit, students assumed they'd been doing it for years. Even when we, as dedicated members of The Bluff, pitched this article to The Loyolan they were certain this topic had been covered years ago.
Such a seemingly benign change sprouted curiosity here at The Bluff. We interviewed Campus Ministry student leader Martha Shane to figure out what Campus Ministry is going to change in pursuit of a more spirited student body.
The Bluff (B): Martha! Thank you for meeting today.
Martha Shane (M): Glad to be here. I never knew The Loyolan was stuffed in the back of campus like this.
B: Well, we are certainly envious of Campus Ministry’s prime location at times.
M: Funny.
B: … Um alright! Let’s just hop right into the interview. What is Campus Ministry going to enact in pursuit of greater school spirit?
M: First, we are integrating an annual flag football intramural. Free to participate and attend the games. The winning team receives a dazzling Iggy trophy. We are still designing it but so far it’s pretty spectacular.
B: Wow! That is definitely something that will get students riled up. Excited to see this one unfold.
M: Oh yes, me too. The Campus Ministry students have a lot of muscle to go around. We're planning on taking home the first trophy.
B: Wait, I don’t follow.
M: Atheists are lanky.
B: Sure, maybe some? But what does religion have to do with football?
M: It’s a friendly competition between theists and atheists, of course.
B: Um. Is that appropriate?
M: I believe so. Are you saying you won’t be participating? You’re fairly built – could be a good linebacker. Do you believe in God?
B: I don’t think this should be approved at all. Are all the other Campus Ministry spirit plans like this?
M: What do you think of LMU’s new student attire? Do you take issue with this as well, Bluff?
B: What you’re wearing now? It looks straight out of a private school. Do students have to wear that?
M: Of course! Exclusively sold in the Cave, a uniform of white polos, crimson red slacks, and a four-pound 10 karat cross will show off LMU lion pride every day. I love my university and I will do anything to show off my spirit — and others will, too. Can’t you do the same? Huh? Do you think you’re better than others because you have a fancy title and steady paycheck?
B: I just believe students should have the freedom to express themselves in any way they choose. And, I assume this is an additional cost for students? Who can afford that?
M: This spirited attire is professional and will provide unity. Any modifications will result in immediate campus dismissal.
B: That paper-thin t-shirt every day? It looks like it could disintegrate at first touch. What’s wrong with students expressing themselves through what they wear? School spirit is pom-poms and jerseys — not forcing students to hide who they are.
M: Like I said, any modifications will result in immediate campus dismissal.
B: Dismissal to where? Revoked admission?
M: To the "Lion Zone," of course.
B: This isn’t unity, this is divisive!
M: Students that choose to abandon the Lion way should not be considered a part of Lion Nation! They should sit in the cage with Iggy the Lion until they earn back the respect for the animal that they represent.
B: A… real lion?
M: Surely you honor Iggy the Lion, Bluff?
B: Do you honor your peers? Forcing kids into an animal habitat is cruelty.
M: This is why we don’t have school spirit, Bluff. No one around this school has any respect for live lions.
B: It’s just our mascot!
M: JUST? You enrage me, Bluff. Off the record—
B: We only do on the record here.
M: The retreat will change your ways.
B: Are you threatening me?
M: Gosh. You really frustrate me, Bluff. It is an incredibly impactful 6-week-long winter retreat to the outskirts of Sacramento, of course. And, before you ask about when school will be, we are removing all breaks in the interest of a spiritual Lion awakening. Survivors will never fight against our newly created rules. LMU will be redirecting its initiatives to follow the Lion way, and we will grow to beat out our competitors, bury them in the ground, and be more spirited than ever. We are the Lion Nation. A Nation built upon survivors and go-getters. A university of pride. A nation of school spirit! Father, Cub, and School Spirit.
B: I don’t even know what to say.
M: Good, because we are cutting funding for The Loyolan.
(Bluff editors apologize for any editing mistakes. We had to rush to finish this piece as we aren’t sure when Martha will be cutting our site. If you are reading this please share.)
