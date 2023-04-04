Last week, LMU sprayed pesticides around campus. The stink instantly irritated students, causing protests and complaints. However, students never expected the unexpected. Since the pesticide treatment, many students who inhaled the fumes have died, or worse, mutated into strange creatures. Over half of LMU's student population has shrunk, grown or become otherwise unrecognizable.
The Bluff traveled around campus to document some of these strange mutations.
Outside of the Den, Jeanie Laybourn, a junior film and television production major, studies with her friend Janelle Wittle, a junior small object major, who has unfortunately mutated into a large green creature. Wittle now identifies with the name "Groth" and lives underneath the Hannon parking lot. The Bluff is unsure how Groth gets underneath the cement to sleep. Groth denied any further comment regarding this issue.
Kylie Clifton, a sophomore journalism major who now identifies as "Pinky,” waits in line at the Den. She can't absorb liquids anymore, so she just eats plastic cups for breakfast.
"At first I was angry that the pesticides did this to me," explained Pinky. "But I've grown to accept my new appearance, surprisingly. I kind of like the bright magenta color I am now. It's also much easier in the mornings because I have no teeth to brush."
Charlie Green, a sophomore english major –– once six feet tall –– sits next to his coworker, Colin Browning, a sophomore screenwriting major on the University Hall escalator. Since turning into the same type of creature, the two boys have become the best of friends.
"I never expected to have a conversation with Charlie," stated Colin. "But now that we are the same, we get along."
The Bluff continues to follow this story as students continue to transform into bigger and stranger things.
UPDATE
April 4 at 10:35 p.m.: Asst. Bluff editor Kate Saltel has since transformed into a large green creature like Groth. She now prefers to be referred to as Groth #2.
