Campus squirrels revealed to share hive mind

Campus squirrels have been subject to affection from students for years, serving as an adorable addition to already adorable dumpsters. However, upon closer inspection, those bushy-tailed garbage pals may be up to no good.
Recent reports suggest that campus squirrels are not squirrels at all, but a singular hive mind, operated by an entity currently dubbed Squirrel Prime. This squirrel has not been seen by many but is known to be massive, closer in size to a raccoon, a large loaf of bread or perhaps a big lampshade.
This means the squirrels are indeed planning something, likely something nefarious. While I’m not in the loop, my roommate, PR manager and grandmother’s boyfriend Berk absolutely is. He says that rumors reveal one of two goals for the fuzzy bundles of horror: one, perhaps they’re putting on a musical. The dumpsters around campus would be a phenomenal recourse for set and costume pieces, especially if it’s a musical about trash and garbage. Plus, Berk saw five of them doing a kick line the other day, right after the local American Girl Doll store was robbed of its entire tap shoe supply. The second theory is simple: they are building a spaceship.
While everyone puts on a good front, we’re all well aware that squirrels are not of this earth. They have, on numerous occasions, been recorded as faster than the speed of light and exhibited superhuman strength. I once saw one of them transform suddenly into a humongous, mutated creature with acid breath, jagged spikes and a rad set of sunglasses that I’d personally like to buy for myself.
It is very likely that their unified consciousness is undergoing an effort to return to their home planet so they may once again feel part of a society that accepts them and does not just ogle at them. However, I ask my readers to stay diligent; when any one being or species at large has abilities like these, we must question our knowledge of morality and power, of hierarchy and fascism. At the end of the day, though, when Squirrel Prime takes control of our campus and overruns our government, they will take mercy on those who made offerings, which is why I encourage any readers to sacrifice an Iggy’s Cafe order to their cause.
