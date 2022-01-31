Den employees’ reality show 'Den Things I Hate About You' to premiere

From the producers behind “Big Brother” is “Den things I hate about you," a show following the employees of LMU's student-run coffee shop, The Den.
“It’s a lot like 'Big Brother,' explained executive producer Ryan Sawcrest, known for his partnership with many of Hollywood’s notorious nepotism babies. “What initially intrigued us producers was how the employees never leave the Den. They choose to spend their entire day, working, socializing and even sleeping in their place of work. It amazed us."
Producer Mario Lupez agreed: “We don’t have to hold a huge sum of money over the employees' heads as we do with the 'Big Brother' contestants. Heck, they are the ones paying a huge sum of money through their tuition. Our goal was to create a more affordable reality show to fill our network’s time slots throughout the day. Exploiting students was our initial plan. However, we stumbled upon something greater. The Den employees blew us away from day one. They have the ‘Euphoria'-character's style and Olivia Rodrigo allure. As a 45-year-old man, I felt destructively belittled by their trendiness.”
The first episode premiered last Friday in front of an exclusive audience filled with praise and unsettling feelings of intimidation. One critic, Marina Smith explained, “The way they stand in their little corner scares me in every way. Ordering a coffee would feel bothersome – I wouldn’t want to disturb their utopia.”
Another critic, Angelina Missy from "Variation," compared “Den Things I Hate About You” to the popular reality show, “Dance Moms." “Their shrine of employee photos emulates that of the rank pyramid Abby Lee Miller used in her studio. Unlike Miller’s pyramid, though, all of the employees are at the top. Never in my life have I felt more like a loser than when I realized I would be at the bottom.”
“Den Things I Hate About You” premieres on March 1. In the meantime, you can still visit the Den during its regular hours. However, the employee-hangout corner has officially been blocked off so it is harder than ever to find a spot to sit inside.
Furthermore, the menu has also been limited as the pastry fridge now acts as a craft service area for the filming crew.
