Last week, room selection finally opened for on-campus housing next year. Except when students opened the sign-up form, the expected suite and apartment options weren't listed. Heck, no suite or apartment options were listed at all.
Students were given one option: a bathroom stall.
Options varied from the Hannon Library to the Drollinger parking lot port-a-potties. Students were able to picture how the stalls they once did their business in would be transformed into the place they would store their business in descriptive notes app sketches posted to the site.
For example, the Lair bathroom stall layout had a carefully scribbled twin XL bed on top of a toilet bowl with a toilet-paper-roll-holder-turned-desk for the resident.
But, why did this happen? From the expected separate toilet room to sleeping on top of a toilet, the housing change has caused major confusion across campus — until today.
An anonymous sophomore came to the Bluff with insider information that not even Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. could pressure out of students. This whistleblowing marketing major exposed LMU Housing and LMU Admissions for what they are: drunks on a time crunch.
Since February, when the housing application was due, LMU Housing didn’t use that time to evaluate where to put the incoming students. Rather, with the $400 deposits each student put down, the housing staff participated in a month-long bender with the LMU Admissions team.
“My roommate works for LMU Admissions,” explained our anonymous brown-haired blue-eyed source. “On March 1, she stumbled in at 3 a.m. yelling at me to apply for an apartment next year. I couldn't ask any questions as she fell asleep on our kitchen tile immediately after. I assumed managing over 1,000 housing applicants was exhausting. Until, the next night, she did it again. And again. And again. The entire month she stumbled in late dancing, mumbling and one time dragging a beached whale into the apartment.”
What could have been a well-planned situation for students failed due to this extreme spending described by our anonymous source with a name starting with the letters A-N-N-A. LMU housing’s freak decision to implement “Designed for Poo” is a product of the housing staff’s partying, but additionally the adjacent partying of LMU admissions.
“Every single applicant was admitted,” Anna Hopkins, business major from Louisiana described. “They admitted every single one. LMU Admissions didn’t spend a second reading submitted applications as they were too busy buying Chanel and Prada with the deposit money. Together, housing and admissions created 'Designed for Poo' as they were brainstorming in the bathroom of the Palm Springs Hotel.”
Together housing and admissions chose to house the incoming freshman in all dormitories, including those reserved for sophomores and seniors.
“Hey, on the bright side, the still-priced $12,000 a year is a better deal than anything Playa Vista is offering,” said Hopkins. “I was able to snag one of the Starbucks singles. For my roommate, however, I’m not sure. We aren’t really on speaking terms at the moment. I haven’t seen her since her student status was revoked, but I'm thinking of selling all of the jewelry she bought. I’ve gotta afford LMU somehow. You’re paying me right?"
