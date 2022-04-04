Does the Lion's Den cafe produce its milk in house?

The Lion’s Den has always been a hub for gossip on the latest hearsay around campus. LMU's latest rumor, however, strikes a little closer to home. Several student reports claim that management at the Den has adopted a hands-off, hooves-on approach with the onboarding of their latest employee: an alleged cow.
It all started with the sounds: a sporadic deep moan coming from the employees-only area. "At first, I thought that one dude in the corner was farting",” said Den frequenter Taylor Thomas. “I mean, it turns out he had been farting, but the sounds kept coming after we publicly shamed him into leaving!"
Then came the smell. “Every time an employee would walk in or out of the door, the smell of manure would slap me in the face,” said student Brett “The Nose” Houston. “I didn’t think much of it at first. I just tried to stay away from the brownies after that.” Say what you will about superficial nicknames based on abnormally large facial characteristics, but The Nose doesn’t lie.
Soon enough, obvious signs began appearing everywhere: hay strewn across the floor, a hoof shaped bruise planted on an employee’s forehead and one suspiciously stereotypical 1800s farmer with milk caked on his mustache lounging on the couch. Similar experiences were brought to attention in growing numbers, and students began to link their observations together to make sense of the situation. It wasn’t until a sad Den reject shared his experience— who requested to be anonymously referred to as “Oat Boy” — that students began to suspect a bovine employee in their midst.
“Yeah, I’ve worked at several coffee shops and felt like I was perfect for the position,” said Oat Boy. “It seemed like the interview was going great until they discovered my cattle allergy. I tried to reason with them but they immediately and aggressively told me to leave.”
The smoking gun was an overheard remark by a barista: “It’s feeding time!” When asked to elaborate, he simply said, “Uh-oh!” and provided no further comment.
The Lion’s Den has since refused to speak with members of the Loyolan and has provided no public comment to these growing tensions. However, current signs are more than evident and reflect a high steaks threat to health standards and an udder attack on consumer safety.
