Due to increased bike theft at LMU, Campus Safety plants bikes to catch thieves

One of the more common ways students get around on campus is by bike, and over the course of the past few months, bicycles around campus have been stolen at an alarming rate. In order to try and combat bike theft at LMU—thereby catching said bike thieves—Campus Safety has implemented a new form of security by planting tricked-out, unlocked bikes.
The first way these planted bikes are modified is by covering their seats in petroleum so that it is easy to tell who stole the bike based on which students have a massive oil stain on their butt. Head Campus Safety Officer Mike Dobb discussed this technique and why it has helped catch bike thieves: “These techniques aren’t seen as traditional, but in the past, it has been hard to target thieves. With the oil stain, it’s pretty easy to spot the burglar from a mile away.” Mike did additionally comment how it is sometimes difficult because the stain could be oil, or a student could have soiled their pants that day.
Another technique Campus Safety has implemented is putting superglue on the handlebars of the bikes. This way, the thieves will be permanently stuck to the bikes until they go to the Campus Safety office and receive the superglue antidote. One student who is a convicted bike thief, who has requested to remain anonymous for this article, stated that “the superglue tactic was something I had no idea about, but boy did I learn my lesson. I won’t be taking another bike anytime soon.”
While many people are against these new regulations, saying that people should lock their own bikes up, Julie Yard, a freshman piano major, argues that even locked bikes have gotten stolen. “I went to the grocery store the other day, locked my bike up at the designated bike stations, went home, and then the next morning when I went outside to go to class, [my bike] was gone,” Yard remarked how implementing these new tactics will be a great way to not only attract thieves to more unlocked bikes, but also catch them and prevent future robberies.
Despite the controversy, Campus Safety officers are planted in various bushes around the campus to increase the probability of catching criminals through their unique tactics. Ironically, LMU has recorded the highest number of robberies coming from employees at the on-campus bike shop, who explained that they are “determined to pick up unlocked bikes before someone can steal them.” While this doesn’t make much sense to us here at the Bluff, Campus Safety has reassured us that this also helps deter criminals from stealing bikes.
