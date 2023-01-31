Dwayne Johnson headlines 'The Dictionary' movie adaptation as a rock

Just when you thought Hollywood had done it all, the talented minds of the film industry arrived to package the English language for the screen.
The world famous book known as "The Dictionary" is finally being adapted into a feature film. While some say the announcement of a dictionary movie left them speechless, their lack of familiarity with the source material left them unaware that referring to themselves as speechless would go against the dictionary definition.
After a long casting process, many actors were spotted reading the Merriam-Webster classic in order to prepare for their roles. A picture says a thousand words, and this motion picture is going to try and say even more. With a tentative list of actors and their respective parts, here is a list of five performers who hope to give their words new meaning.
Dwayne Johnson - “Rock”
While casting directors were uncertain whether to assign this part to Dwayne Johnson or a stoner such as Seth Rogen, they ultimately went with Johnson, who wouldn't need to resort to method acting to nail the role. Johnson may be fast and furious, but his rumored rendition of “We Will Rock You” in the film’s third act will be nothing short of tear jerking. You are what you eat, and The Rock will continue consuming his minerals to ensure he stays hungry and devours.
Charlie Chaplin - “Silent”
While he may not be alive to provide his voice, that doesn’t matter, as Charlie Chaplin is currently the top choice to play Silent. While people may not be as familiar with him in modern times, Chaplin will have no problem returning to the limelight, as his high-speed penguin walk action speaks louder than words. Chaplin was also considered for the role of Dead, although our sources say that Dick Van Dyke is also in talks for the role.
Ellen Degeneres - “Dance”
If movies run at 24 frames per second, why shouldn’t they be able to dance? Ellen Degeneres was initially considered for the role Nice, until recent controversy turned the guilty party into a dance party. People may no longer think of her as Ellen the generous, but everyone knows that Ellen can shut up and dance.
Michael Phelps - “Swim”
While people may think of 37-year-old swimmer Michael Phelps as shallow, they shouldn’t hold their breath, as Phelps guarantees his performance will be able to dive past surface level. For those betting that Phelps has gone off the deep end, you may need to find a better place to pool your money.
Zendaya - “Awesome”
Feeling euphoric? That’s probably because you heard the news about Zendaya, who's been cast as Awesome. She won’t have to train too hard for this role, as learning to be awesome isn’t far from home. While she won’t be shaking it up too much, it’s always great to see Zendaya play herself.
