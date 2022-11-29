We all know those classic pictures of university campuses during the fall. Orange trees, beautiful walkways and students bundled in plaid scarves. Perhaps even a student mid-slip as the beautiful colors yellow, red, green and orange take over the sidewalk leaving absolutely no grip.
CollegeStudyAP.org published a study concluded that 98% of college students pick where they attend because of these beautiful fall photos.
Well, fall doesn't happen here, like, at all.
LMU ranked in the bottom end of CollegeStudyAP.org's "Most Beautiful College Campuses" list this year — same as every year since the list was first established. LMU office of undergraduate admission needed a change.
What did they do?
The first incident occurred at 6:47 a.m. on Oct. 3. Junior Charlie Horse was out on his morning run when he spotted a mysterious group of men (maybe some women) dumping bags of leaves under a tree on Palm Walk.
"There were these huge garbage bags of orange leaves. The tree hadn't even turned orange yet; it was bright green. Made no sense. I kept running — just a little bit faster," stated Horse.
A similar incident occurred a few days later. Then, absolutely no action from these mysterious groups of leaf dumpers was reported... until today.
A single plastic orange leaf with yellow and brown specks was spotted on campus today. Found outside of the Communication Arts Building's loading dock, the School of Film and Television has denied ownership of the fraud, but the office of undergraduate admission quickly has.
In a short, extremely vague statement, the office of undergraduate admission admitted to the strange occurrences of fake leaf dumping.
"We sincerely regret the choice. It looked horrible," the office said in their statement. "Our campus is beautiful in its own unique and special way during the fall season. We neglected to appreciate that and we are sorry."
The fake leaf dumping did not raise LMU's "Most Beautiful Campus" ranking on any website. Rather, the dumping raised LMU's CollegeStudyAP.org "Most Controversial Campuses of 2022" ranking.
