Fortune teller predicts your future at LMU

While plenty of signs across campus inform students they are attending the No. 1 part-time law program on the West Coast, not every student is good with numbers. In response, the university scrambled to find a palm reader who could affirm the great things LMU has in store.
After a quick sift through tuition payment receipts, the higher-ups landed on graduate student Ashley Fortune as their recruit. Despite reassurances from the university, many believe the decision was largely made due to the fact her last name is literally Fortune.
Ms. Fortune is a graduate student seeking a Ph.D. in germatology, so she would much rather be referred to as Dr. Fortune.
Her academic advisor, Dr. Demeanor, is fully in support of this plan, "Fortune is highly professional and has many professional jobs and experiences and is experienced."
While Fortune had no prior experience predicting people’s futures, she quickly set up shop on campus and went to work analyzing her fellow students. She wasn't able to correctly predict students' refusal to pay, though.
Fortune set up her price as $5 in flexi-dollars, but rarely earned any money as students became frustrated by the payment type. Many times Fortune performed her services for free because of a student meltdown triggered by the OneCard Account website.
“It’s amazing what someone with that little experience can infer,” junior meteorology major Ian Layman said. "I had a lot of trouble paying, though." Through one palm reading, Fortune was able to deduce that Layman had not showered, forgot to reset his MyLMU password, and was attacked by a Kiwibot.
Although Fortune favors the bold, she is happy that this confined university is so easy to predict. Every student eats at The Lair, gets traumatized at University Hall, and has trouble remembering what time Iggy’s Cafe really closes.
“LMU is home to many diverse voices, yet they are all learning to speak with the same microphone,” Fortune said. Although each student has a similar given set of circumstances, there will always be ample opportunity for students to hit the high notes.
