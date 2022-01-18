Golden ticket promotion sells out Lair pre-made sandwiches

Stuffed into one lucky damp sandwich is a “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” inspired Golden Ticket. Naturally, with the jackpot prize in similar greatness to a visit to the esteemed Chocolate Factory, the chance to win a free meal plan for the rest of the semester has caused students to quickly flock to the Lair.
Students quickly overwhelmed the Lair staff after the announcement of the promotion this morning. Lines spilled out into dining areas as students purchased fistfuls upon fistfuls of sandwiches.
However, after a crowd of students shattered the glass doors in the lobby atrium, the Lair was forced to shut down. Yesterday, these sandwiches were completely undesirable. Today, they hold extreme value.
Even with the Lair closed and all the sandwiches sold, students have found ways to get their hands on these desired meals. A winner has yet to be identified and students continue to search for the Golden Ticket.
Apparently, silent auctions have been selling unopened sandwiches across campus. Last hour, a tuna sandwich was sold for a whopping $150 by an enterprising sophomore, most likely a business major.
As the hours pass, students are becoming more desperate to win, but never to eat.
Meanwhile, LMU trash cans have become overfilled with uneaten sandwiches. Since there was no change in the recipe before the promotion, students are quickly throwing ticketless sandwiches out.
“They’re disgusting,” explained freshman Kylie Mint. “I’ve bought 20, two by auction, and haven’t eaten a single one. It would be a crime to make me actually eat it."
Meanwhile, the custodial staff have been working non-stop to dispose of the sandwiches, but students are presenting them with additional complications.
With no new sandwiches in circulation, students have begun to desperately rummage through the various trash bins in hopes of finding the undiscovered ticket. LMU therapy dog Buster has also joined in on the search, snacking on the untouched meals and comforting desperate and hungry students.
The Bluff will publish an update once the winner of the free-meal plan has been announced.
