You're Invited! SFTV Guest Lecture: Olivia Rodrigo
Current students, staff and faculty can RSVP on LEO! House opens at 7 p.m. and priority admittance will go to untalented RECA students. Seats are not guaranteed — nothing in life is. There will be a standby line for Greater-Los Angeles tweens with crippling self-confidence. However, all external guests must register on-site for therapy.
For the health and safety of Olivia Rodrigo, we thank you for keeping your tears of jealousy within the confines of your unwashed twin bed.
Come celebrate the start of her sold-out tour at Mayer Theater for a discussion of whatever cool, successful, pretty people actually talk about (meeting BTS, cringe fan experiences, buying mansions?).
GUEST BIO:
Olivia Rodrigo (Happy and healthy)
Massively successful, yet the same age as you, Olivia Rodrigo just won three Grammys — more than you or your “indie” garage-band RECA friends will ever touch — for her highly-received album, “SOUR.”
She's everything you’re insecure about. Hit tracks such as "drivers license" and "deja vu" are incredibly catchy and rumored to have been inspired by her dreamy Disney co-star turned ex-boyfriend. Of course, people are interested in what she has to say. She isn’t singing about a one-time Hinge hook-up with a 23-year-old crypto-currency trader. No one cares that a Hinge guy forgot your name once. Society cares about the drama between conventionally attractive, Instagram-verified young adults.
Her album is so tongue-in-cheek it’ll have you crying on the floor of your bathroom from its lyricism and deteriorate those last shreds of self-esteem you're clinging to.
She has a song titled "jealousy, jealousy," but that doesn’t make her “cool vintage clothes and vacation photos” any less depressing.
After a Q&A, the event will be followed by a reception hosted by LMU Cares in partnership with the few students who don’t have scathing resentment towards Rodrigo.
Notice of Photography: When you are near Olivia Rodrigo you enter an area where audio/visual recording will occur. By entering her presence, you consent to society’s perception of you in comparison to her perfect essence. Proceed with caution.
We advise you don’t attempt to take photos with Olivia Rodrigo posing like you are friends. You are not friends. You may be the same age but Olivia Rodrigo is Olivia Rodrigo. You are a 19-year-old with piles of student debt. She is really cool. Like was an American Girl Doll cool. Like starred in two Disney channel shows cool. Plus, her vintage Vivienne Westwood sweater is worth more than your current living situation — appliances and all.
