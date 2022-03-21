Following the recent return to campus, students are relieved that the “Mask Up” campaign may soon be coming to a close. Amidst the excitement and return to campus, however, it has been reported that Iggy the Lion has recently gone missing — that is to say, he is no longer among us.
“I have absolutely zero clue where he may be,” said President Timothy Law Snyder while caressing his very, very soft hands. “I checked my office and he wasn’t there. To be honest, Iggy is an abomination that I have no control over. Every president has to tame him as part of their inauguration, but I just haven’t gotten around to it yet …”
Investigation is ongoing, and recent reports have stated that Iggy the Lion is moving at immense speed across the campus.
“Yeah, I saw Iggy over there a few seconds ago,” said Senan Otsuka, a student completely unaware that Iggy the Lion was slowly approaching him from behind. “He was giving me mad weird vibes before he got on all fours and galloped away.”
Following a recent attack on a student by Iggy the Lion, students are encouraged to stay inside until further notice.
When asked what steps were being taken to ensure the safety of the students, the Department of Public Safety commented, “Lmao," in a message sent from the Rave Guardian app before hitting a sick wheelie in their funky little car.
Students are advised to immediately reconsider the amount of school spirit they show for LMU if they feel a strangely soft, furry and threatening presence approaching from behind.
“[Inaudible screaming]” said Yoonki Cho, a freshman screenwriting major and current victim of Iggy the Lion.
Students who would like to try out for the position of Iggy the Lion are highly encouraged, but are warned that they will need to defeat their predecessor in a trial of formal combat.
“Please, I just need to get rid of that thing,” said T. Law while making out with Pete Davidson, following events previously reported on by the Bluff. “That thing freaks me out.” Snyder went on to state that nothing with Davidson is official yet, and they’re planning on taking things “slow," even though that is definitely not how it looks.
Also, it has been reported that students on campus have begun rallying for the freedom of Iggy the Lion, stating that the containment of Iggy is unjust.
“I just think he’s a funky fresh little fella,” said a sentient mound of rats found near the Lair. “Personally, I support him — he’s just living his best life.”
The University has yet to release a public statement on this matter, but the Bluff continues to investigate this issue.
If you feel Iggy the Lion is right behind you, it’s because he is.
Run.
