In recent years, many universities, brands and sports teams have updated their mascots in order to ditch insensitive depictions.
“His snarl alone reflects that of an apex apex predator,” describes student Mariah Shane. “With an unthreatening sports presence, there’s no point in having an incredibly murderous mascot.”
Students like Shane have been campaigning for years in pursuit of an Iggy the Lion redesign. Finally, this year, LMU listened. Thus, the mascot redesign competition was planned.
Open to all students, faculty and alumni, the competition was to be held at Sunken Gardens last Sunday. Each contestant was to pitch a presentation including a name, visual mock-up and merchandising examples.
The competition was fierce, and for all the wrong reasons — untamed furries soon overwhelmed the competition.
From simple cat ears to incredibly lavish head-to-toe fur suits, the furry fandom ferociously took over. The judge of the competition, professor Dr. Jeff Martin, was flabbergasted, to say the least.
“I was overjoyed to see such enthusiasm for the competition. Many of the costumes were professionally crafted!" explained Martin. “However, the sexual perversion demonstrated was thoroughly disturbing."
What was intended to be a tame competition of artistic expression unexpectedly turned feral.
“I prefer to recount my experience in as little detail possible,” described an anonymous furry participant. “It was supposed to be the first LMU furry meet-up. Then, before the first contestant was even able to start their presentation, the blood-thirsty participants began to disrespect our fandom in the most horrid way possible.” Many innocent furries were unaware of the planned erotica.
In light of the event, a furry club, “Fursona’s for Peace,” has been created in support of naive furries who were caught up in Sunday's incident. In an aggressive push for clearing the tarnished reputations of LMU furries, the new club has been in talks with Martin on re-hosting the competition with aggressive background checks.
In the meantime, Iggy the horrifying Lion remains LMU's mascot until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.