Iggy the Lion arrested for impersonating the Easter Bunny

To bring the festivities of Easter Sunday to LMU and to make life around campus for students who didn’t go home more enjoyable, the University decided to have Iggy the Lion dress up as the Easter bunny for the week of April 11.
Iggy was observed bouncing around freshman land on four legs, eating raw carrots at the Lair and laying eggs at Sunken Garden. “It was such a strange sight,” freshman biology major and krill specialist, Harrison Butt, explained. “I barely see [Iggy] and so seeing him somehow excrete a whole egg from his suit was an unsettling and unique experience for me. Also, does Iggy know that bunnies don’t lay eggs? I guess not, but that makes things just that much weirder.”
Despite it being an odd occurrence, students didn’t seem to have a problem with Iggy’s impersonation of the Easter bunny. However, on April 13 at around 1:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department came onto campus and unexpectedly arrested Iggy. As Iggy was being read his Miranda rights, Campus Safety approached the scene to see what the matter was.
“Apparently Iggy was violating penal code number 945 which says that ‘no one mascot or fur animal can illegally impersonate another mascot or fur animal without the proper costume and documentation,'” stated head Campus Safety officer, Mike Dobb. “I guess the University didn’t realize this was a law when they gave Iggy $70 and sent him to Michelle's." Officer Dobb says they’re still not sure how LAPD got involved in the situation but are speculating that someone on campus who is familiar with the law sent in an anonymous tip to the police.
Iggy was released from jail two days later on bail and has since taken a short break as LMU’s official mascot. It is unknown when he will be making his return, but the Bluff will update as the situation continues to unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.