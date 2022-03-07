Iggy’s Cafe has a new addition to their restaurant staff: Iggy! Last month, the substandard, yet shockingly popular, restaurant debuted their new Iggy the Lion animatronic. The animatronic was placed in the dining area, and features surprisingly realistic lion features. The animatronic currently serves purely as an entertainment piece, and runs all day as the restaurant serves students. Its arms, torso, neck and mouth can move on fixed tracks, and the animatronic even talks, spouting phrases like: “Go Lions!” “Do your laundry!” and “Don’t be silly! There’s copious amounts of parking here on campus!”
Students have welcomed Iggy's new addition with open arms and cameras at the ready. The animatronic has become a popular photo attraction on campus and is boosting student presence at Iggy’s Cafe. According to sales manager Freddy Fazby, burger sales are through the roof. “We’ve seen a 204% increase of students eating at Iggy’s Cafe just to get a photo with the animatronic Iggy. Last time I saw this many people here was when this place was still The Habit, God rest her soul.”
Despite all the positive reception towards the Iggy animatronic, a few students have reported seeing the animatronic move freely around the restaurant after closing hours. This raised concern among eyewitnesses as the animatronic only moves its upper body during normal hours. “I saw the robot thing hobbling around one night on my way back from the gym,” said student Chad Protean. “He definitely skips leg day, like have you seen his pistons? He’s got nothing on my quads.”
A new employment position at Iggy’s Cafe was posted yesterday, citing a need for a new night watch guard after the last one suddenly quit. The application includes questions like: “Are you easily scared at night?” “What is your experience in high-intensity situations?" “Have you ever been chased by a vicious robot lion?” and “Do you have a work-study award?”
We asked students about the position at Iggy’s Cafe and if they knew the identity of the previous night guard. “Yeah, she’s like one of the biggest influencers here,” said student Chica Smith. “Her name is Elizabeth Alton. She used to livestream her night shift and answer fan questions in the back room. I remember on her last livestream she was answering a question about ending global conflict through infographics when her stream suddenly went dark. I heard a loud metal sound, then the stream ended.”
The Bluff tried to reach out to Alton about the incident via Instagram DM, but there was no response. Her latest post was a selfie with the caption: “Taking a social media break for real this time. Thank you to my followers for all the love. Use my code ELIZABETH at bonniedryshampoo.com for 15% off the best dry shampoo of your life. #ad.”
Despite the recent suspicious activity surrounding the restaurant, the allegations seem to have had no effect on Iggy’s Cafe sales. The restaurant is as busy as ever, and the Iggy animatronic is all over Instagram. Fazby cited the animatronic as “one of the best marketing decisions LMU has ever made. Our Iggy is a perfect piece of technology with no malfunctions, and we hope to add even more animatronics in the future.”
