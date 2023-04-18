The University of Southern California (USC) is expanding, and it’s chosen the Bluff with the recent purchase of Loyola Marymount University. The acquisition includes all four campuses: Westchester, Playa Vista, Loyola Law School and the Metaversity Digital Twin.
The purchase allows USC to finally put LMU’s students and faculty out of their misery.
“USC is taking over LMU indefinitely,” said Jason Mockstill, reigning director of public existence at LMU. “You know how sometimes one twin absorbs the other twin in the womb and then there's only one baby? That's what USC hopes to accomplish with LMU. It's time for LMU to be digested."
Not every department will advance, but the few lucky to win the USC-sponsored Jenga Tournament will be absorbed into existing USC departments.
Plans for the four LMU campuses have not been released, but internal reporting conducted by the Bluff reporting team confirms USC intends to construct a USC Village theme park. More likely, reports suggest the Westchester campus will serve as a punishment simulation that fosters an unfortunate campus experience for the student with the lowest GPA.
USC was very considerate to take on such a burden by purchasing a university with insufficient parking, an inadequate dating scene, lifeless Greek life, a poorly groomed mascot and no onsite Target.
When asked by Bluff reporters, outgoing University President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., addressed none of these concerns.
“Raising monies is my primary responsibility, and USC made an offer I couldn’t refuse. Our Trojan friends generate $9 billion annually; that’s $8.5 billion more monies than LMU ever could — I see this as the ultimate victory royale,” confirmed Snyder.
A shock to nobody, LMU student interest in USC largely predates the acquisition. According to a recent study conducted by None Your Business Alaskan University, Lions purchased more USC merchandise in 2022 than LMU merchandise in a 97:2 ratio.
“USC rejected me three times, and settling for LMU has been painful. Living in close proximity to my dream school — that embarrassed the s--- out of me — has been detrimental to my mental health. However, USC can’t reject me when they bought my university,” explained Dawn Keigh, a junior multi-level marketing major.
LMU students repping USC merchandise is not only embarrassing, but strictly fan behavior. USC President Carol Folt confirmed it is “technically stupid” for LMU Lions to assume they will become USC Trojans with the acquisition.
The news hasn’t gone over well for most of the student body, mainly because 93% have never faced any true adversity. Predictably, this sample of students is already capitalizing off of the loss of their university.
“You wouldn’t believe how hard I worked to get into this school. Don’t tell anyone, but my parents funded Leavey 4, 5 and 6 — don’t worry, the transaction is in no way traceable back to me,” confessed Newt Leavey, a freshman medieval studies major. “Luckily, I’ve been told USC appreciates my hard work.”
USC has confirmed they are considering rehiring professors that lose the Jenga Tournament to work in the onsite Target in USC Village.
"I’m not sure how I feel. The pay is better, but going from one viciously private university to the next isn’t exactly how I envisioned my career trajectory. Hopefully these students will have a firmer grasp on reality, but I’m always asking for too much,” explained Bea Weaver, tenured professor of pseudoscience and slime.
LMU’s 111th commencement on May 6 will mark the last for the now-former largest Jesuit university on the West Coast — an honor nobody will remember.
The Bluff reporting team will continue to follow this story as it develops.
