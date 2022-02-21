In the wake of Family Week at LMU, Life365 usage at all-time high

For the safety and well-being of their children, parents have felt an obligation to keep track of their whereabouts since the dawn of man. Due to the limitations of technology, this task has always been restricted to their child having to telling them where they were going or from where they were returning. Nowadays, parents can simply download an app and receive a detailed feed of information like where their child is, how fast they are going if they are driving, what they have been consuming and a report of their current vitals.
Life365 is the most popular app for these parental inquiries. Parents everywhere use Life365 to make sure their child is safe and not doing anything “they wouldn’t do.” As kids turn into adults and move away for college, the app becomes less effective due to distance and because parents have less of a say in what their kids do. As parents raided LMU to visit their young kin this past weekend, many returned to their roots by taking control of their child’s life once again, tracking their every move.
I am sure many parents were struck with the harsh realities of their child’s college lifestyle. Some probably tracked a 4 a.m. pilgrimage to LMU from a Zumba Beta Jumanji home off campus. Other parents definitely noticed increased levels of vitamin C entering their kids' digestive systems at 1 p.m. on a Sunday after receiving a text that read, “Something came up and I can’t go to brunch anymore. sry.” A few of the out-of-state parents for sure noticed their kid going 85 mph on the highway and had a long and hard discussion with them about vehicle safety, not knowing that 85 mph is pretty much the standard on Los Angeles freeways.
One parent reported that they noticed a rise in their kid’s heart rate at around midnight. The student went to dinner with his parents the next day and they observed a few bruises on his neck. After being questioned, the student explained their speculation by stating that he was simply at a 24-hour gym “getting swole” when a weight dropped on his neck. His location at Whelan Hall said otherwise.
While some parents are having a difficult time knowing exactly what their kids are doing and when, others are having a blast with it. Sophomore Jack Flowen's father made a joke about Jack’s journey to the Bluff at 9 p.m. with a group of his friends. “I bet they were just overlooking the beautiful view! I love Los Angeles and so does my boy!” Jack’s father declined to comment on the C-store stop the group made on their way home.
As parents begin to filter off campus and return home, many will taper off their use of Life365 and go back to being unaware of exactly what their kid is up to. Some, however, will continue to stay up-to-date on their child’s whereabouts, tracking their every move. I sure hope those parents are ready for spring break because, boy, are they about to experience the shock of their life. Now, who’s excited for Cabo!!!
