With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 hindering a smooth transition from winter break to the spring semester, many of the appealing aspects of campus life have been halted for the time being. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 24 classes are on Zoom, on-campus amenities have been significantly limited and the Lion’s Den will only serve to-go orders of sub-par coffee rather than in-person orders of sub-par coffee. Granted, I may be a little biased since my coffee stand on Palm Walk, Medici Meduci’s Hammer-Smashed Coffee, gets snubbed every year at the LMU Best On-Campus Coffee Awards.
Despite coming back to this less-than-ideal situation, many students have found one thing they’re excited to reconnect with upon return to our openly Jesuit institution. As members of the LMU community return to campus, some are very excited to get back in touch with their Catholic Guilt.
For those who don't know what this is, Catholic Guilt is the phenomenon where members of the Catholic Church possess an underlying compulsion to feel remorse and resentment towards their everyday actions. From personal experience, anytime I do literally anything, my brain tells me that I need to repent for my sinful deeds. Granted, those "sinful deeds" in question are usually just walking up stairs two at a time or eating leftover pizza without microwaving it. Nonetheless, my guilt kicks in and reminds me to bring it up at the next confessional.
Although many were separated from their Catholic Guilt during break, students young and old have been able to pick right back up where they left off.
“Honestly, it was so relieving getting back to that part of me again,” said Manus McManus, sophomore English major and confessional enthusiast. “When I was back home, I wasn’t feeling bad about anything in my life, that heavy burden on myself wasn’t there and something just felt … off. But now I love being back and reminded constantly about my shortcomings and how they will ultimately lead to my downfall. That feeling of overwhelming, absolutely crushing guilt is sooooooo sweet.”
“Nothing makes me feel more at home here than getting back in touch with C.G. That’s what I call [Catholic Guilt]" said John-Ray Johannson, LMU senior screenwriter and president of the Sunday Mass Club. “If I’m not feeling completely guilt-ridden at all times and there’s not that burning notion that every action I take brings me closer and closer to a miserable existence ridden with pain, suffering and wallow all caused by the decisions I’ve made throughout my entire life, then I’m just not feeling myself, ya know?”
As Catholic Guilt remains a constant presence on campus, some have noted a surge of sorts in its hold over more and more students, even among those who aren’t members of the Catholic Church.
“My roommate has really been going through the whole guilt thing lately,” said Shane Wafflebottom, freshman business major and self-proclaimed agnostic. “At first, it didn’t affect me at all, but then out of the blue I started feeling this deep shame, compulsively telling people ‘I’m sorry’ and regretting all of my actions the second I do them. There’s this deep desire growing inside me to repent for my sins and whatnot. Other than that, my freshman year has been pretty good so far! Thanks for asking.”
It seems as if Catholic Guilt is set to be a permanent, ever-growing fixture at LMU, much like overpriced sandwiches and no parking. One can only hope that things will even out when life goes more back to normal but, until then, LMU students should not be surprised if they interact with people, myself very much included, who’ve tested positive for Catholic Guilt.
The Bluff will update as the situation further unfolds.
