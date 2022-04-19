Four sobbing students were discovered outside of UHall 302 at 4 p.m. Tuesday and were finally identified by University officials after a grueling, Loch Ness Monster-style investigation. The students, a group of junior fraternity men, are now under bully protection by Campus Security.
One of the students, Jarvis Scott, a junior economics major with untapped spikeball potential, has finally broken the nicknamed “Sobbing Four’s” silence. Scott described the hectic scene to Loyolan reporters in graphic detail.
“It was approximately 3:45 p.m. when I first heard them stomping down the hall. There were so many footsteps I thought the floor would cave. My hand still aches from how hard I gripped my pencil — a mechanical one may I add — so yeah, that seriously hurt,” explained Scott. “I hoped the group would pass quickly, but they didn’t. Oh, how I wish they would have.”
Apparently, during the latter half of Jarvis' economics class, fifty prospective students and parents bust through the half-open door with one overly-peppy tour guide — microphone and all. “I’ve never cried before. I’m a very strong man. So manly. I’m so manly. Like man, a man so man. But I’ve also never been bombarded by a hundred overly-zealous middle-aged tyrants with their incredibly intimidating children,” said Scott. “I cried for my life. And for my mommy. But that’s because I was scared — okay? I never cry. No tears have ever fallen down my very chiseled face. I’m a manly man. Got it, bro?"
Within the last week, campus tours have ballooned from an average of three persons to 65 prospective students, not including the smuggled hordes of overwhelmed younger siblings lagging behind each tour. However, despite the rise in attendees, LMU Admissions has decidedly failed to adjust the tour route to safely guide emotional parents and future Lions from building to building. From blocking stairways, crosswalks and now holding classrooms hostage, these tour groups have caused 15 confirmed accidents in the month of April alone. For instance, on April 2, a student was hit by a millionaire's son when a crosswalk was occupied by half of an admissions tour group, and on April 3, the St. Rob's staircases were blocked off for two hours after a particularly excited mother dropped 45 LMU mugs.
Clearly, with the school year ending and college decision day approaching tours are expected to grow even bigger — and more aggressive.
“Run, hide, fight, that's what I've always been told," revealed Scott. "But I had no choice against these over-zealous monsters. I had to smile and wave like a zoo animal."
In addition to the “Sobbing Four,” the professor of the invaded classroom, who has requested to stay anonymous for their reputation, has released a public statement to the Loyolan.
“Being interrupted is not my cup of tea,” said the professor. “But the very moment the group entered my classroom, some grown man wearing a DIY Iggy Costume tackled me and bound my hands with my own necktie. It wasn't my best lecture."
Even after the professor was removed from the scene, per Scott's testimony, the tour spent approximately 27 minutes disrupting the classroom. “After our professor was shoved into that drawer, we were doomed. The moms started scratching our scalps, quizzing us on ACT questions, trying on our clothes. It wasn’t just the parents that were mad, too — one prospective student shoved my classmate out of her seat and finished her test just for giggles. Her dad live-streamed the whole thing on Facebook."
The Bluff will continue to investigate this story. Wood for boarding up doors is available at our office for professors — free of charge. Nails and hammers are an additional fee, however.
