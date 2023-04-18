Mimicry is often cited as the most sincere form of flattery. However, at LMU, mimicry is the least sincere form of problem-solving. As students learn the letters of the alphabet for the first time with their steadily declining grade point averages, the downsides of being an LMU student become more noticeable. Tuition is high, self esteem is low and "Loyola Marymount" has too many syllables to utter with any enthusiasm.
Despite its negative qualities, LMU is home to people with great imaginations. LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., is no exception, as he has taken great pleasure in playing pretend. LMU may not be perfect, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people who could hypothetically solve its problems.
Pierre the Mime is T. Law’s newest recruited staff member. While Pierre may not be the most well-equipped member of the faculty, that doesn’t mean he can’t pretend to be. When asked how he felt about T. Law’s $5.75 million mansion, Pierre was characteristically speechless. While silence speaks volumes, Pierre’s muted vocals ensure Timothy’s laws are never broken.
Is the University Hall escalator not working? Never fear, because Pierre is there. He confidently rushes to the scene, pulling out his comically-large toolkit. As soon as he attempts to repair the escalator in front of dozens of impatient spectators, he realizes he has a problem. Pierre’s toolkit is imaginary, and what he thought would be a stairway to heaven turned out to be a highway to hell. That escalated quickly.
After this embarrassing fiasco, Pierre needed to seek refuge. At LMU, a college where even the periods known as “quiet hours” are ear-numbingly loud, Pierre’s muteness left him feeling out of place. Pierre sought out the library, as he expected to be surrounded by like-minded individuals who merely wanted to pretend to work. While this plan seemed foolproof, LMU tour guides and group study sessions left this mime feeling trapped in a glass box.
Whenever there’s a real problem, Pierre is there to pretend to fix it. Pierre is imprisoned by LMU’s problems, and the black-and-white stripes on his shirt only support this narrative. It’s hard to know how Pierre got roped into this one. His face may be painted, but his wildly unsuccessful attempts at problem-solving are something you can’t make up.
