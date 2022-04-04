Loyola Marymount University is well-known across the country for a variety of different reasons: their top-tier film program (that definitely does not employ favoritism on the basis of having a famous mom or dad), being the nation’s first private institution to actively enforce the playing of the "cheese touch" game and their world renowned, widely successful men’s basketball team. Well, not anymore.
In the past, the LMU men’s basketball team bathed in gold, riches, women and diamonds due to their powerhouse lineup and prowess on and off the court. The team was winning national championships, obtaining Powerjuice sponsorships and getting A’s in classes without even having to go.
In recent years, however, this overwhelming success has morphed into demoralizing failure with the team going 11-18 just this past season. After another disappointing loss to the University of Phoenix last month, the LMU men’s basketball team made an executive decision to let go of their entire coaching staff and bring on none other than widely successful dance tyrant Abby Lee Miller.
Many devoted fans were excited about this recent development because they blamed the coaching staff for LMU’s disappointing shift from success to shortfall. Others were confused as to whether or not the University of Phoenix (famously an online university) even has a Division I basketball team. But overall, people are looking forward to seeing Abby Lee Miller transform the men’s basketball team into the prosperous powerhouse that it once was.
This past Thursday was Miller’s third week as head coach, and was also when she debuted her signature pyramid ranking system. Many players weren’t surprised to see where they stood on the pyramid after a week of games and practices, but some were disappointed after seeing themselves ranked lower than they had previously anticipated. Fifth year starting point guard Eli Hoops remarked, “Who the f*** is this Abby Lee lady? I play my heart out this entire week and I wind up on the second lowest spot on the pyramid. I honestly don’t know what more I can do. I’ve been jumping higher than I ever have before and even point my toes during my dunks like she suggested. This is getting ridiculous, man, I just want to be on the top of the pyramid!”
Miller has gained some mild controversy within the community due to her harsh coaching style and unconventional techniques, but many of the players don’t seem to be bothered by the comments.
"It’s nothing I haven’t heard before,” junior forward Cali Leubebe explained. “Well, maybe it is a little untraditional but it seems to be working. She has been coordinating our plays and bedazzling our uniforms and I’m kind of here for it. I just hope next week I don’t have to put my mullet up into a slick back ballet bun like she said she would make me, or I might have to walk off.”
Due to her past success with reality TV, the Bluff asked Miller if another hit reality show was in the works to document her coaching the men's basketball team. Miller declined to comment. While it is unknown if a new reality TV show will premiere soon or not, we do know that the team is beginning to improve — winning their past four in-conference games and advancing to the round of 23 in this year's Spring Silliness tournament.
A fanbase for the team is beginning to grow again and school spirit at LMU is at an all time high. For now, the team is continuing to improve, and the players are saying Miller is to thank for this. Overall, the Bluff is looking forward to reporting on the team's future endeavors with Miller, and wishes the team a great rest of their season.
