LMU puts old timey Wild West sheriff in charge of COVID-19 safety

With the recent drop of outdoor mask mandates in L.A. County, many in the LMU community are anxious about the lack of uniform regulations for COVID-19 protection. Accordingly, LMU has listened to these fears and plans to respond quite literally, doubling down on an unconventional solution for a problem that requires a very conventional one.
Starting in March, LMU will be employing Jedidiah Longtree, a Wild West sheriff, as the sole member of the COVID-19 On-Campus Safety Response Team. In LMU’s eyes, Longtree is the best solution to maintaining law and order on a campus spiraling into COVID-19 chaos.
“Am I good at my job? Darn tootin’,” says Longtree, who was a Wild West sheriff from the past before being summoned to the future through inexplicable supernatural events. “Back in the day, I kept a town of 52 people under my total protection from outlaws and bandits. I mean, what’s this school got? 63 students? 72 students?”
Many question the legitimacy of Longtree’s ability to maintain law and order on campus, yet LMU defends their actions wholeheartedly, believing he is the right man for the job.
“Is Jedidiah Longtree a bit eccentric? Yes,” says Theodore Bundy, head of Health & Safety at LMU and no relation to the other guy. “Is he unqualified? Probably. Did he hold me at gunpoint until I said yes to hiring him? Absolutely. But I am completely confident in his ability to protect this school from COVID-19. If he can stop a train robbery in the 1860s, what makes him unqualified to stop the spread of a deadly virus in 2022?”
Longtree plans on implementing a system similar to his time as a Wild West sheriff: bounty law. If he catches students not wearing masks indoors, Longtree plans on issuing a bounty in their name and having student bounty hunters bring them in to receive their $75 fine.
“I’m working with the school right now to see if students who end up bounty hunting can be put on work-study. Seems like they’re on board with that so far,” says Longtree.
It is unclear if Longtree’s employment at LMU is long term or a momentary buffer before we return to mask-less school life. Regardless, Longtree’s Wild West-type inclusion in on-campus happenings feels more akin to something at Greendale Community College than a reasonable college institution.
One can only hope that LMU plans on establishing a clear system for maintaining COVID-19 safety in the near future rather than employing people like Longtree. Although, I do plan on getting work-study money through bounty hunting work. That sounds sort of dope.
The Bluff will update as the situation unfolds. Until then, be safe and wear a mask when necessary.
