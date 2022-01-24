LMU releases new micro niche statistics to draw in prospective students

With National Decision Day quickly approaching, high school seniors across the country are tasked with the difficult decision of selecting which university they will attend for the next four years of their life. While LMU admissions have received a substantial amount of applicants this year, some students will naturally need a bit more persuading. In an attempt to secure a greater number of prospective students than the year before, the University developed new statistics that would entice these incoming, indecisive seniors.
Campus food and meal plans can be a large part of a student’s decision, and with all of the negative press the Lair has received this past year, LMU’s official statistics team put their heads together to come up with things that would shed a positive light on the University’s food options. Head LMU Statistic Comer-upper-with, Mia Davis, introduced the new marketing slogans (presumably based on actual data), “No. 14 best broccoli served at an on-campus dining hall” and “No. 7 most fragrant burger establishment.” From personal experience, I can’t say the former is true, but the latter is pretty darn accurate (source: I am a McKay resident).
Other attention-grabbing stats include: “Tallest limestone statue of a lion in California (by six inches),” “64th largest collection of customized take-a-book leave-a-book miniature libraries,” and, my personal favorite, “No. 2 most frequent bell tower chime, still in commission today.”
One thing LMU decided to do fairly recently was drape an incredibly large banner across its infamous letters off the side of the Bluff. The banner reads, “A top producer of students who could possibly get a job in the entertainment industry,” and is so large, you are able to see it from space. This new banner has stirred up minor controversy among current students at LMU, as many students see it as “an ugly eyesore,” according to senior Anya Wilson. However, the University plans to keep the banner up indefinitely, explaining how “it’s a constant stream of publicity. Every time someone looks up LMU online, they’re going to see [the banner] and immediately want to attend our school!”
Two other super micro-niche honorable mentions include, “top ten most sunken in sunken garden at a college or university,” and “top ten most circular library at a university south of the miniature Eiffel tower in Las Vegas.” While I don’t think anyone would particularly be drawn to the school by these stats alone, Davis assured the Bluff team that they’re actually working quite well and have drawn in a considerable number of students already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.